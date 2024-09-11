Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fanhome, power rangers

Build the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord with Fanhome

Fanhome is bringing tons of new fandoms to life and in wicked subscription format as they debut their new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers kit

Article Summary Fanhome debuts Mighty Morphin Power Rangers build-up kit with die-cast Zords and iconic Megazord.

Collectors can create their own detailed, high-quality 24" articulated Megazord with LED effects and remote control.

Monthly issues include step-by-step assembly guides and Power Rangers lore, history, and legacy.

Pre-order now for the Fanhome exclusive Power Ranger collection, launching in October 2024.

Fanhome is back, and this time, they are arriving in Angel Grove for their latest collection featuring the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. It is morphin' time as Power Rangers fans are now able to build their very own set of die-cast Dinozords with the Tyrannosaurus, Pterodactyl, Mastodon, Triceratops, and Sabretooth Tiger. This Fanhome exclusive series gives collectors the chance to assemble the individual Zords piece by piece, each crafted with intricate details and high-quality die-cast materials. To make things even better, this collection then goes one step further and can combine to form the iconic Mighty Morphin Megazord! Standing 24" tall, this model will be fully articulated and easy to assemble, as well as LED effects and a remote control feature. The power of the original TV series' giant mecha is faithfully crafted here, with parts arriving each month alongside step-by-step assembly guides that will feature Power Rangers lore, history, and legacy. Fanhome's new Power Ranger collection kicks off in October 2024, and collectors can pre-order it now.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Megazord Arrives at Fanhome

"Fanhome, the leader in subscription-based collections and models, delights fans of POWER RANGERS as it announces the launch of the Megazord build-up model subscription. Assemble an incredible replica of the POWER RANGERS Megazord that stands more than 2 feet tall when built. The model is constructed from precision metal and ABS components and fully articulated with LED effects that are activated by remote control."

"As the Megazord subscription progresses, discover the stories and secrets of the most notable characters from POWER RANGERS. Learn about the actors that portray these characters and the team who brought the Power Rangers series to life in an informative magazine that accompanies every month's package of components. Discover everything about this legendary series, its origin, behind the scenes anecdotes, and the impact the Rangers have had on pop culture and fans around the world."

