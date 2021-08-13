Build Up Your Storm Collectibles Tekken 7 Roster With King

Storm Collectibles continues to excel with bringing iconic video game fighters to life as they reveal their newest from the Tekken franchise. Coming out of Tekken 7 is the one and only masked professional wrestler known as King. This beloved fighter features his iconic Jaguar mask as well as a finely tailored fabric cape. The fighter will also include a fighting effect and interchangeable hands to help capture a variety of action poses. This entire figure is beautifully sculpted with muscle definition, a bright color-filled yell and blue costume design, and a great set of accessories that will help fans capture some great fights. King 1/12 scale figure is ready to join your Tekken collection with this newest addition from Storm Collectibles, which is priced at $114.99. Set to realize in January 2022, fans will be able to acquire this Professional Wrestler right here.

"KING is not only a masked professional wrestler, but also the proud owner of an orphanage. Recently, King's sworn friend and comrade, Craig Marduk, as well as the man King called his master, both engaged in a bloody fight which left them with critical injuries. King desperately wanted to come to his friends' rescue, but knew that their operations wouldn't come cheap. At the same time, King's orphanage was in constant danger owing to the war that raged between G Corporation and the Mishima Zaibatsu. Finding himself caught between a rock and a hard place, King entered the King of Iron Fist Tournament with his eyes set firmly on the cash prize."

Features:

4 x Interchanging pairs of hand

1 x Interchanging King's wrestling cape

1 x Jaguar Lariat effect

Estimated Release Date: Late 2021 or Early 2022