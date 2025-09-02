Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Gremlins, lego

Build Your Very Own Mogwai with LEGO Ideas New #Gremlins Set

A new month means new construction sets are on the way from LEGO including the arrival of Gizmo from the hit film, Gremlins

Article Summary LEGO Ideas releases a Gremlins Gizmo set paying tribute to the 1984 cult classic movie

Build a fully poseable 8" tall, 10.5" wide Gizmo figure with 1,125 LEGO pieces

Includes iconic Gremlins accessories like water splash and Gizmo’s 3D glasses

Set launches October 1, 2026 for $109.99 and is designed for adult collectors and fans

Get ready for 80s fun as LEGO Ideas debuts its Gizmo (21361) set, which is a nostalgic tribute to the 1984 cult classic film Gremlins. Gremlins follows a young man named Billy who receives Gizmo as a mysterious Christmas gift from his traveling dad. However, with this new pet comes three strict rules: don't expose him to bright light, don't get him wet, and never feed him after midnight. Of course, all three are broken, resulting in the birth of mischievous Gremlins who wreak havoc on the town. Colelctor can now build their own mischief with this new 1,125-piece set, with a fully poseable brick version of Gizmo, the lovable Mogwai.

Standing about 8" tall and 10.5" wide, Gizmo comes with Gremlins-inspired accessories like a splash of water and his legendary 3D glasses. Designed for adult collectors, the figure includes adjustable ears, arms, fingers, and more, allowing for fun, expressive poses. Gremlins has been stepping back into the spotlight once again, and this set is a real treat for those fans of this comedy horror flick. Gizmo is ready to come home on October 1, 2026, and pre-orders are already live through the LEGO Store for $109.99.

LEGO Gremlins Gizmo

"Show your affection for the cutest Mogwai in the 1984 movie Gremlins™ with a LEGO® Ideas posable figure of Gizmo (21361). This collectible model building set for adults allows you to capture all of Gizmo's adorable characteristics in LEGO style. Assemble the Gizmo figure so he is either standing up or sitting down. Rotate his head and adjust his ears, arms, hands, fingers and feet to create different looks."

"The set also includes iconic accessories to make your display even more irresistible: a water splash element, alluding to how water makes Mogwais replicate, which attaches to Gizmo's back, plus brick-built 3D glasses like the ones Gizmo used to read comic books. This LEGO Ideas building set for adults makes a delightful nostalgic gift for movie lovers, allowing them to create fantasy decor that will make any Gremlins fan smile. Set contains 1,125 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!