Burning Godzilla Joins S.H.MonsterArts Line for 70th Anniversary

To celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary, Tamashii Nations has debuted a new S.H.MonsterArts figure featuring a Burning King of the Monster

The 6.3" figure from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah boasts a glowing red design, celebrating the iconic 1995 film.

Features include swappable hands, heat ray attacks, and a logo base, capturing Godzilla's destructive power.

Pre-orders begin in January 2025, with the release set for July 2025, priced at approximately $85.

The King of the Monsters rises once again as Tamashii Nations turns up the heat with their latest S.H.MonsterArts release. It is time to continue the 70th Anniversary celebration for the King with a new figure from Godzilla vs. Destoroyah. During the 1995 film, the iconic kaiju gets a new form that is driven by the catastrophic meltdown of his nuclear heart. This transformation gives Giodzilla a new glowing red appearance and intense heat, which indicates instability within.

Burning Godzilla's raw power enables him to deliver devastating attacks, ultimately defeating the monstrous Destoroyah. However, his victory comes at a cost; his meltdown is inevitable, marking the death of this deadly kaiju. His legacy lives on with the S.H.MonsterArts line, which stands at 6.3" tall, features a burning deco, and is fully articulated. Tamashii Nations has included some accessories, such as a pair of swappable hands, two heat ray attacks, and a themed logo base. He is set to go up for pre-order at the beginning of January and will be priced at roughly $85 with a July 2025 release.

70th Anniversary S.H.MonsterArts Burning Godzilla

"To celebrate Godzilla's 70th anniversary, the 1995 film returns to S.H.MonsterArts to storm into 2025. Yuji Sakai, a leading figure in Godzilla modeling, produced the prototype, coloring, and modeling, and the coloring was adjusted based on the image in the movie. In addition to the radiation heat ray effect parts, the "Godzilla 70th Anniversary Logo Pedestal" is also included with a new color scheme!"

"The painting is based on the image of the nighttime battles in the movie. The impressive sharp gaze that shines in the dark night has been recreated, and the glow on the surface of the body has been adjusted. Mitsuhiko Hosokawa, who created the posable mechanisms used by successive generations of S.H.MonsterArts products, has made it possible to move the figure without compromising its proportions. By using interchangeable wrist parts, it is possible to change the expression. Includes radiation heat ray effect parts and a dedicated pedestal set."

