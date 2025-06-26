Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: sdcc, the loyal subjects

The Loyal Subjects Debuts Jem and the Holograms SDCC 2-Pack

The Loyal Subjects has revealed their San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as they give collectors a blast from the past

Article Summary The Loyal Subjects unveils an exclusive Jem and the Holograms 2-Pack for San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Collector set includes 12” Jerrica Benton and Synergy figures with screen-accurate costumes and accessories.

Features working microphones that play the original Jem theme song and a fold-out concert stage backdrop.

Pre-orders are available online for $120, alongside SDCC exclusives for My Pet Monster and Rainbow Brite.

Jem and the Holograms was more than a cartoon; it was a glitter-soaked empowerment anthem that captured the 80s. At the center of the series was Jerrica Benton, a music executive who would be transformed into the rockstar Jem. With the help of Synergy, a futuristic AI holographic computer, the two would rock out, leading to some impressive adventures. Jerrica would struggle to balance the business with her double life in the band, but Synergy would help her navigate a way through it. Not long ago, Jem and the Holograms returned with some new collectibles from The Loyal Subjects.

Well, Jem is back and attending San Diego Comic Con 2025 with a brand new limited edition Jem and the Holograms 2-Pack. This set features Jerrica and Synergy standing 12" tall and features screen-accurate styles. Not much is shown about this set, but it will feature both figures along with two microphones that play the original Jem theme song and a backdrop that unfolds to a concert-style stage! Continue to keep the dream of Jem and the Holograms alive with The Loyal Subjects, who will have this set and so much more 80s fun at SDCC from July 24–27 at Booth #2544. Pre-orders are also being offered online for $120, along with other exclusive items for My Pet Monster, Rainbow Brite, and more.

Jem and the Holograms 2-Pack: Jerrica & Synergy (SDCC)

"It's showtime, Synergy!" Get ready to hit center stage with this Exclusive Jem and the Holograms Collector's Edition Two Pack, starring Jerrica Benton and her legendary AI companion Synergy in their most dazzling forms yet. This collector-grade set brings together two fully articulated 12" figures, outfitted in screen-accurate styles and packaged with a stage-ready lineup of accessories. Whether you're reliving your 80s obsession or starting a new one, this set delivers the sparkle, nostalgia, and pop power only Jem can bring."

