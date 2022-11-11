Ahsoka Tano Makes Her Comeback with New Star Wars Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya is back with another impressive Star Wars ARTFX statue as we return to the era of The Mandalorian. Coming out of the second season, Din Djarin is on the hunt for a mysterious Jedi to help train Grogu. It was not long before fans found themselves face to face with a famous Jedi from The Clone Wars with Ahsoka Tano! Ahsoka Tano is back, and now she has a new mission as she is in search for a relic of the Empire with Grand Admiral Thrawn. Kotobukiya has unveiled their latest Star Wars statue as the Ahsoka is posed in an action stance with her dual white bladed lightsabers. This 1/10 scale statue is beautifully sculpted and captures her live-action appearance right off the screen. The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano statue is priced at $129.99, and she is set for a July 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to snag up some of the other The Mandalorian and Star Wars ARTFX statues from Kotobukiya to enhance your collection.

Ahsoka Tano is Back and Ready for Action

"From the live-action Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™ comes an ARTFX+ figure of Ahsoka Tano™. Striking a dynamic pose with her two lightsabers, this 1/10 scale figure remains faithful to the series. She can be displayed flexibly due to the magnets in her feet that stick to the steel plate in the square base. Further your Star Wars collection by displaying her alongside the figures out now and to be released. Add this figure of the first ever live-action version of Ahsoka Tano to your collection today."

Product Specifications

Product Name: ARTFX+ AHSOKA TANO™

Size: around 7.68" tall

SRP: $129.99 (plus tax)

Month of Release (in Japan): June 2023

Copyright: © & ™ Lucasfilm Ltd.