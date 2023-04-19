Bust Some Ghosts with Spirt Halloween's Ghostbusters Proton Pack Get ready to bust some ghosts and ghouls this summer with Spirit Halloween as they debut their latest Ghostbuster replica pack

Busting ghosts doesn't always have to happen around October, and Spirit Halloween is here to prove that. Ghostbusters fans are in for a real treat as Spirit Halloween has revealed their latest Life-Size Replica Proton Pack. This proton pack replica brings the iconic sci-fi pieces of tech to life with movie-quality details along ,with updated light up and sound elements. Three different modes are included with powering up, powering down, and ghost busting modes. Ghostbusters collectors can activate this all with a push of a button and while wearing the included gloves or authentic Ghostbusters patches. If you need help with your ghost problem or just want to bring home the magic of the Ghostbusters world, then look no further. The Ghostbusters Life-Size Replica Proton Pack is priced at $249.99 and can be purchased today right here.

Who You Gonna Call?! Ghostbusters!

"Get the job done and hit the streets ready to bust any spirits that come your way with this new and improved Ghostbusters Life-Size Replica Proton Pack. This proton pack features movie-quality details with light up and sound features and has three different activation modes: power-up, shoot and power down you can trigger with the push of a button!"

"The detachable light-up wand, high-voltage warning stickers and tangled wires add extra authenticity to your Ghostbusters getup. The adjustable straps makes wearing this proton pack easy and comfortable for a long night of ghost busting. With the included gloves and authentic logo patches you can suit up in your best Ghostbusting suit and look just like you came straight out of the film!"