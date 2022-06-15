Buzz Lightyear and Zurg Get Adorable with New Figures from Hot Toys

Lightyear is hitting theaters this week, giving Toy Story fans a new adventure for the franchise's lore. The film does not take place in the Toy Story world, but it is the film that Andy saw, making him fall in love with Buzz Lightyear. This would then turn into the production of Buzz Lightyear figures in their world and the story of Toy Story unfolds. I am super excited to see this film, and I just hope there is at least one Tim Allen cameo. Hot Toys is also pretty excited about the film, and they have unveiled some new collectibles just in time for the big premiere. It looks like Lightyear is coming to Hot Toys Cosbaby line with not one but two adorable figures!

Alpha Suit Buzz Lightyear and Zurg are here to bless your collection with some pretty adorable designs. Both figures will come in at roughly 4.75" tall and are loaded with some bright colors and fun poses. Buzz is very similar to the Toy Story design, but Zurg is getting his design straight from the new Lightyear film. These will be fun collectible pieces for any fan's home or office and should be priced at roughly $24.99 each. Like most Hot Toys collectibles, these Cosbaby figures should be found soon right here. To Infinity and Beyond!

"The upcoming movie by Pixar – Lightyear tells the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the legendary Space Ranger who wins generations of fans. To prepare fans for the intergalactic adventure, Hot Toys is presenting the latest Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear Cosbaby (S) and Zurg Cosbaby (S) from Lightyear collection. Each Cosbaby measures approximately 10 – 12 cm tall."

"Space Ranger Alpha Buzz Lightyear Cosbaby captures Buzz running in the signature space suit; and Zurg Cosbaby clad in the classic purple armor with his blaster arm fully loaded. Get ready to go beyond infinity with these new Cosbaby figures!"