Cad Bane is at Your Service with Sideshow's New Star Wars Figure

Return to a galaxy far, far away with a brand new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure from Sideshow Collectible with the infamous Cad Bane

Cad Bane was introduced in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which aired from 2008 to 2020. He was a bounty hunter who appeared here and there, featured a very distinctive appearance, and has easily become a fan-favorite character. Since his time in the Clone Wars, he has appeared in shows like Star Wars: The Bad Batch and even The Book of Boba Fett. This legendary bounty hunter is now joining Sideshow Collectibles, growing 1/6 scale figure line for The Clone Wars. Featuring his design right off the screen, Cad Bane and Todo are back and ready for another bounty. Sideshow has loaded him out with a fabric costume, an assortment of hands, dual pistols, his trusty droid Todo 360, as well as some booster effects for his boots. This a truly remarkable figure that is packed with detail straight from the series that Star Wars fans will not want to miss. Cad Bane is priced at $285, he is set for a December 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and found here.

Cad Bane Answers the Call with Sideshow Collectibles

"I'll take on any job … for the right price." Sideshow presents the Cad Bane™ Sixth Scale Figure, a dynamic Star Wars™ collectible inspired by the character's animated appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™. The Cad Bane Sixth Scale Figure captures the cruel and calculating bounty hunter's distinct design from the fan-favorite Clone Wars animated series. This articulated figure features his distinct Duros™ alien portrait with attached breathing tubes and a removable wide-brimmed hat. His blue complexion is stern and scarred, with piercing red eyes and a slight snarl at his lips. Cad Bane's costume is meticulously tailored with fabric and faux leather elements to recreate his jacket, undershirt, holsters, pants, and boot covers."

"The Cad Bane Sixth Scale Figure includes an array of stylized hands and swap-out accessories to give collectors a wide range of posing display options. He comes with three pairs of gloved hands including a pair of fists, a pair of open gesture hands, and a pair of grip hands. Cad Bane additionally includes his dual blasters, two flames for his boot thrusters, and a black hexagon base with a flying stand support for aerial poses for both the bounty hunter and his trusty techno-service droid Todo 360™. With a variety of accessories and articulation options, all that's left for fans to do is pick a bounty target and let Cad Bane get to work!"

"Pit your Cad Bane against Sideshow's Anakin Skywalker™, Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Yoda™, or Ahsoka Tano™ Sixth Scale Figures from The Clone Wars collection, each sold separately. Fans of the animated series won't want to miss recreating action-packed adventures on their shelves. If you have the credits, his skills are always for hire. Bring home the Cad Bane Sixth Scale Figure for your Star Wars collection today!"

