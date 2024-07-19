Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Venom Joins Walmart's 2024 Collector Con with New Retro Release

The Marvel Universe awaits as Hasbro is back with some long awaited releases from across the vast and growing comic book world

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Retro Spider-Man Legend line Venom figure for Collector Con.

The 6-inch Marvel Legends Series Venom, priced at $24.99, will release at Walmart.

Venom collectible includes swappable hands and heads with classic and modern looks.

Fans can pre-order the figure starting July 25 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart.

Venom was easily one of Spider-Man's most formidable foes, bypassing his spider-sense, strength, and thirst for revenge on the wallcrawler. First appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 in 1988, Venom was created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane. He is the result of the bonding between Eddie Brock, a disgraced journalist who hates Spider-Man, and an alien symbiote previously worn and removed by Spider-Man. This big bad has now returned yet again with a new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro as they continue their Retro Spider-Man Legend line.

This is technically the first general release of a Spider-Man Marvel Legends Retro Venom to arrive in the line. There was a previous release, but that was a Hasbro Pulse Convention exclusive years ago and featured an animated cel-shaded design. This version combines some recent and more modern stylings of the Marvel Comics anti-hero together and will include a pair of swappable hands and two heads with and without the infamous togue. Everything will be packaged on a sleek Retro Spider-Man card back but will be a Walmart exclusive. Releasing during Walmart's upcoming Collector Con, Venom is priced at $24.99 and will go up for pre-order on July 25 at 10 AM EST.

Marvel Legends Series Venom – Spider-Man Retro Collection

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Venom from Marvel Comics. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Venom and other Spider-Man figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This collectible Marvel figure in 6-inch scale (15 cm) is inspired by the appearance of Venom throughout Marvel Spider-Man comics — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure features a set of alternate hands and an alternate head

RETRO-STYLE PACKAGING: Features collectible cardback packaging with retro-inspired design

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends Series figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

