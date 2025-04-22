Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Cade Bane Takes His Shot with New Star Wars Statue from Sideshow

The infamous bounty hunter known as Cad Bane is back as Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their latest Premium Star Wars statue

Article Summary Cad Bane comes to life in Sideshow's new Premium Format Star Wars statue.

22.6" tall, this figure captures Bane's iconic animated look perfectly.

Features include a swap-out arm for dual blaster action.

Pre-order now for $880; release set for December 2025.

Cad Bane is a notorious bounty hunter who was first introduced in the hit animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars. With his signature wide-brimmed hat, blue Duros skin, and breathing tubes, Bane quickly became a standout villain for the show. Known for outsmarting Jedi and executing dangerous jobs with precision, he filled the power vacuum in bounty hunting after the death of Jango Fett. Bane has worked with the Sith, the Hutt Cartel, and even the Pikes as seen in The Book of Boba Fett. He has made his presence known in various shows in both animated and live-action, and he is coming to Sideshow Collectibles. A new Star Wars Premium Format Figure has arrived with Cad Bane and Todo 360 as they take on their next assignment.

This statue will stand a whopping 22.6" tall and faithfully capture his animated design. Sideshow will also have an exclusive version of this statue, which features a swap-out arm, giving him a second blaster to get the job done. A lot of detail went into this Star Wars statue, and bounty hunter collectors will surely be impressed by adding this to their collection. Pre-orders are already live for Cad Bane: A Few More Bounties for a mighty $880 and a December 2025 release.

Star Wars – Cad Bane: A Few Bounties More Premium Statue

Sideshow presents the Cad Bane™: A Few Bounties More Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed Star Wars™ collectible showcasing the franchise's most ruthless blaster-for-hire. From the Core Worlds to the Outer Rim, there's no one like him. Measuring 22.6" tall, 13.4" wide, and 12.5" deep, the Cad Bane™: A Few Bounties More Premium Format™ Figure is ready to track his target to the end of the galaxy."

"After chasing his hard-earned credits through a sandstorm, Cad Bane finally comes to a standoff. His duster coat billows behind him, but the blue-skinned bounty hunter's red eyes are fixed firmly ahead … and shaded from the blistering desert sun by his iconic wide-brimmed hat. His service droid Todo 360 watches nervously from behind Cad Bane's leg, awaiting orders from atop the scorching sand dunes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!