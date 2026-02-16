Posted in: Collectibles, Playmobil, Toys, WWE | Tagged: playmobil, wrestling, wwe

Playmobil Reveals Brand-New WWE Figures & Playsets

Playmobil has a new set of figures and playset toys coming out this summer centered around the superstars and legends of WWE

Article Summary Playmobil partners with WWE for a new line of figures and playsets featuring Superstars and Legends.

Initial lineup includes Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and more.

Sets include The Rock Monster Truck, a detailed WWE ring with tables, chairs, and championship belt.

WWE Superstar Blind Bags offer mystery figures to collect and expand your wrestling universe.

Playmobil had an interesting reveal during the 2026 New York Toy Fair, as they showed off their latest set of toys in a new partnership with WWE. The company will release a new line of figures based on the current roster and some of the Legends from the past. Among those we know are in the initial set are Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, Triple H, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Rock. As well as some additional WWE personnel such as a referee and a cameraman. They'll also have a Monster Truck for The Rock, and a full WWE ring with tables, folding chairs, and more. We have more details below as they will hit the market in July 2026.

Playmobil x WWE

Get ready to roll with unstoppable power! The WWE The Rock Monster Truck brings bold attitude and fierce style to your collection. Featuring The Rock as a Playmobil figure and a monster truck with horns, full suspension, and space for four figures, this set is designed for authentic display and legendary detail. Smash through obstacles, load up the cargo, and hit the road in true WWE style. Every element screams power – The Rock rolls in to dominate.

WWE Raw Ring Collectors Set

Bring the thrill of RAW right into your hands! The WWE RAW Ring Collector's Set is your ticket to high-octane excitement and unforgettable drama. Stage epic matches with the Playmobil figures of CM Punk and Seth Rollins, smash through tables, enhance your display with two folding chairs and crown your champion with the WWE Championship belt. And it's not just the Superstars – a referee and a cameraman are included to make your matches feel real. Create the perfect backdrop by positioning your figures in front of the RAW wall for the ultimate collector's showcase. From the detailed ring to the backstage area, this set gives you everything to create your own WWE universe. Don't just watch history – make it! Build, brawl, and rule the ring today.

WWE Superstar Blind Bags

Surprise, Superstar! Each WWE Superstars Blind Bag hides one mystery Playmobil figure with accessories for you to assemble and collect. Will you unbox a legend or a rising star? The thrill is in the reveal! Build your figure, display it proudly, and expand your WWE universe one bag at a time. Start your collection today – every bag is a new adventure!

