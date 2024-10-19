Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: ghostbusters, hasbro

Ghostbusters Ecto- 1 (Anniversary Edition) HasLab Revealed by Hasbro

Take on New York City in style as Hasbro unveils their new Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ectomobile (Anniversary Edition) HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro launches Ghostbusters Ecto-1 HasLab models with stunning detail and movie-accurate design.

Two Ecto-1 models offered: Base and Deluxe, both featuring lights, sounds, and 6" ghost figures.

Deluxe model includes swappable parts, new Ghostbusters figures, and exclusive Early Bird rewards.

Plasma Series Ectomobile crafted with GHOST CORPS for ultimate authenticity; priced from $324.99.

Hasbro is bringing some heat out of New York Comic Con, and they showcase that the Ghostbuster Plasma Series is not dead. This line faded away years ago after rereleasing multiple variants of the members of the team in normal, marshmallow, and slimed styles. However, Hasbro has dropped quite a few HasLabs for the Plasma Series with the Proton Pack, a Ghost Busting Equipment, and now the Ecto-1! That is right, the Ecto-1 comes to life in glorious 6" format, and with two models of the car being offered. The standard release featured the Ecto-1 in glorious detail, measuring 22" long with lights and sounds. This version will also come with actual 6" ghost figures for your collection with Library Ghost and Slimer.

There is also a Deluxe Ghostbusters II release, which gives the Ecto-1 a few swappable parts and will include four Ghostbusters Plasma Series figures with new sculpted suits. They will come with Proton Packs, Plasma Stream, Ecto-Charger Packs, and Ecto-plasm Streams. Hasbro is even offering an Early Bird unlockable tier, which will give fans Louis Tully as a figure if funded in 2-weeks. This Ecto-1 HasLab is offered at $324.99 for the Base Model and then at $399.99 for the Deluxe Model release. Be sure to check out the entire campaign on HasLab now, Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ectomobile (Anniversary Edition)

"That's right, we found the car, and boy is she a beaut! The Ectomobile is so much more than just an automobile—it's an icon; ridiculously designed, ridiculously cool, and instantly recognizable. The Ecto not only drove onto the silver screen, but she also drove straight into our hearts. We only hope our Plasma Series Ectomobile will do the same! Measuring in at 22.5 inches long, the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ectomobile (Anniversary Edition) is just shy of 2 feet long and comes with all the movie-accurate bells, whistles, and gadgets, die-hard fans expect."

"The HasLab Lab worked directly with our partners at GHOST CORPS to create the most authentic and movie-accurate 6-inch-scale Ectomobile possible. Our design team was even able to visit and photograph an actual Ecto, and boy howdy, did they get all up in that car's business, as indicated by the eerily insane amount of detail included in this 6-inch–scale replica."

