Harness Your Inner Happy Gilmore with RSVLTS New Series 2 Collection

RSVLTS is here to help you enhance your golf game and look good while doing it with their newest Happy Gilmore collection

"Hey, Shooter, let's see what you've got!" RSVLTS is back with a swingin' sequel to their new Happy Gilmore Series, and it's time to tee off in style. Inspired by the beloved Adam Sandler comedy, the Happy Gilmore Series 2 collection brings the laughs and the looks to the fairway. Some might say it's all in the hips as this new themed collection features some brand new polos and button-ups that'll give you the power of Happy's iconic swing coursing through your veins. From bold patterns like "Happy Things" and "You're Gonna Die Clown" to vibrant colors with "Cut Me Down in My Prime" and "Play for Chubbs," these shirts are sure to turn heads on and off the course.

However, that is not all this time, as RSVLTS is taking this collection down the fairway with more than just shirts. So don't forget the hats – because every golfer needs a signature cap to complete their ensemble, and there are three heading our way featuring some fun Happy nods. Fans can then elevate their game with golf ball markers that scream Happy Gilmore spirit, along with a fresh new Happy Land Mini Golf t-shirt that takes you back to the basics. Just when you thought that was it, RSVLTS come in swinging as they are also giving fans the ability to protect their clubs in style with an iconic Gator, a Clown, and a Gilmore Jersey.

So, grab your clubs and channel your inner Happy Gilmore – because with RSVLTS, the course is your comedy stage. This collection is a hole-in-one for fans of the film and golf enthusiasts alike, and RSVLTS is really adding some brand new items to this collection that is amazing to see. Golf markers and club covers are fun to see and will only enhance your wardrobe when you are taking all 18 holes. Fans will be able to snag up two Kunuflex button-down versions of these designs, along with four polos that will easily help your game. Happy Gilmore fans can get ready to rock the green with the RSVLTS' Happy Gilmore Series 2 collection right now on RSVLTS.com.

