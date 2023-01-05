Become G.I. Joe's Cobra Commander with Trick or Treat Studios

The popularity of G.I. Joe is bigger than ever, and Hasbro G.I. Joe Classified Series made many end of year lists. We can only imagine what this new year holds for the line and that HasLab H.I.S.S. Tank will hit collectors' hands by the end of this year. One of the coolest add-ons for that set was the Retro Cardbacked Cobra Commander in all his glory. This powerful G.I. Joe villain is the ultimate big bad, and Trick or Treat Studios want to help support Cobra Commander's reign. It is time to become the villain and ssssinister Commander of the Cobra Army with this new replica helmet. The helmet will come in at 12" tall and 30" around, as well as being officially licensed by Hasbro.

Cobra Commander has a pretty simple helmet design, but it is a helmet that strikes fear into the Joes. The blue and mirrored design are nicely captured here, making this Trick or Treat Studios the perfect addition to your Joe Cave. This 1/1 scale Cobra Commander replica is set for a March 2023 release and will be priced at $99.99. Pre-orders can be found right here, and be sure to check out some of their other Hasbro licensed masks, like Dungeons & Dragons.

Nothing Can Stop Cobra and Trick or Treat Studios

"Watch out Joes! It's the evil Cobra Commander!⁠ Trick or Treat Studios in association with Hasbro is proud to present the officially licensed G.I. Joe – Commander Helmet. This wearable Cobra Helmet features a magnetic removable mirrored visor and interior foam padding for comfort and excellent visibility. Cobra Commander Helmet is approximately 12" tall and 30" around the outside. This amazing helmet is perfect for display or to wear while fighting the G.I. Joes!"

1/1 Scale wearable helmet

Made of plastic

Based on the G.I. Joe villain

Sculpted by Oluf Hartvigson

Officially licensed