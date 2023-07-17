Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, marvel, spider-man

Beast Kingdom Unveils SDCC Medieval Knight Spider-Man Black & Gold

The Spider-Man Iron Spider suit is getting a Medieval twist from Beast Kingdom and with a new black and gold deco design

It is time to get Medieval as Beast Kingdom unveils its newest Dynamic 8action Heroes figure for SDCC. The iconic Iron Spider Spider-Man suit is back and now getting a twist from the Medieval Era. Marvel fans have seen this figure before, but it featured that traditional gold and red Iron Spider deco from the comics. This version is black and gold, which was featured in the comics as Miles Morales's Uncle Aaron Davis bought an Iron Spider suit from the black market and added his own flavor to it. Medieval Spidey will feature he in the eyes, stands 7.8 inches tall, and has 18 points of articulation, in Peterson by neatly crafted armor. As for accessories, he comes with a sword, scabbard, wrist blades, and a double-edged knife that can be reconfigured into his Iron Spider legs. This exclusive will be offered at Booth #2849 from July 17 – July 23, right at San Diego Comic Con 2023. Spider-Man fans might also find it online after the convention right here, so stay tuned.

Medieval Spider-Man Comes to SDCC from Beast Kingdom

"The DAH (Dynamic 8action Heroes) series under Beast Kingdom's'Entertainment Experience Brand is back with the launch of an exciting cross-over from the pantheons of ancient times. Featuring a 1:9 scale DAH body, our classic SpiderMan is now fused with the body of a noble Medieval Knight, symbolizing bravery and nobility. The unique and one of a kind design incorporates multi-layered armor to showcase the intensity of the Knight."

"It adopts the combination of imposing and royal gold and black elements,, with the armor itself carefully designed to represent the fierce battle-ready character. With the Knight ready for action, the Spiderman elements are also in full-force, making use of the overlapping features. Spiderman's classic logo printed in noble gold on the chest. Included are accessories such as detachable steel-like spider claws, which can be assembled into a double, or single edged sword."

