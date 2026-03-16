Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: fire and ice, Frazetta Girls

Frazetta Girls Debuts New Fire and Ice Dark Wolf (Ver. 2) Figure

Frazetta Girls are back with new Fire and Ice ICON Collectibles 1/12 Scale Action Figures with new Version 2.0 treatment

Article Summary Frazetta Girls unveil the new Fire and Ice Dark Wolf Version 2.0 1/12 scale action figure from ICON Collectibles

The updated Dark Wolf figure includes an unmasked head and wolf headdress based on Frank Frazetta sketches

Highly detailed with 28 points of articulation, multiple accessories, and dynamic pose options for collectors

Pre-order now, with Dark Wolf and Version 2 Teegra figures shipping July 2026 for $84.99 each

The animated fantasy film Fire and Ice was released in 1983 and directed by Ralph Bakshi, with visual designs created by the famous fantasy artist Frank Frazetta. The story takes place in a prehistoric world where an evil ice sorcerer named Nekron is slowly expanding his frozen kingdom. During the invasion, the beautiful princess Teegra is captured, prompting the young warrior Larn to embark on a dangerous journey to rescue her. Along the way, he meets the mysterious warrior Dark Wolf, who is back with a new Version 2.0 figure.

Franzetta Girls are continuing their ICON Collectibles with an updated version of Dark Wolf. This Version 2 edition will come with an additional unmasked portrait head and a separate wolf headdress. These are both based on Frank Frazetta's original concept drawings, offering even more display options. Standing 6.9" tall and featuring 28 points of articulation, the Fire and Ice Dark Wolf is already up for pre-order. He is set to release in July 2026 for $84.99, and be sure to snag up the Version 2 Princess Teegra figure as well.

Fire and Ice ICON Collectibles Dark Wolf (Ver. 2)

"Back by popular demand. Originally released as the very first figure in the ICON Collectibles™ 1:12 Scale line in 2023, Darkwolf returns in this V2 release. From the fantastical world of Fire and Ice, Darkwolf is brought to life in detailed 3D form, inspired by the legendary 1983 animated film by Ralph Bakshi and Frank Frazetta. This highly articulated figure captures the mysterious warrior as seen on screen, equipped with his signature weapons and removable gear for dynamic display. This V2 release includes an additional unmasked portrait head and a separate wolf headdress inspired by Frank Frazetta's original drawings, expanding display options for collectors building their Fire and Ice lineup."

Contents

Dark Wolf figure

Additional head

2 Mouth plates

3 Pairs of hands

Arrow gripping hand

Wolf headdress

Battle Axe

Bow

3 Arrows

Necklace

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