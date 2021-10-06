Captain America Rises from the Dead with Iron Studios What If…? Statue

Marvel Studios' newest animated series, What If…? has been an absolute blast, and I can not get enough of it. What If…? is not at all a new concept as Marvel Comics has done stories like this for many years, but this series twists up the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These twists and turns have been a real joy to watch, and I can not wait to see what other season will hold. Iron Studios is getting into the spirit of the dimension-hopping as they arrive with their newest collectible 1/10 Art Scale statue with What If… Zombies!? Captain America has fallen and now becomes one of the hungry beings left on this world, and Iron Studios captures it. Zombie Cap features a gruesome sculpt that keeps that Marvel Studios animated flair alive, from his rotten corpse to the iconic shield. Standing 8.6" tall, this deadly zombie is a must-have collectible for What If…?, Captain America, and Marvel Zombies fans and will be priced at $139.99. Set to release between October – December 2022, pre-orders for this zombie statue are live and located here. Fingers crossed for more What If…? statues to come to us from Iron Studios in the near future.

"Iron Studios presents the Captain America Zombie statue from What If…? – Dragging its left leg because of its fractured ankle, the decrepit creature, once the first avenger, walks forward on the metal floor of a train car, hungry and in search of its next prey. Although it's roaring like a primal predator, what little fighting instinct is left in his memory from when he was still alive, plus the super-soldier serum that remains in his body makes him even more dangerous and lethal. Even as a zombie, the creature still knows how to use its legendary shield. In this way, Iron Studios presents its statue "Zombie Captain America – What If…? – Art Scale 1/10", derived from the Marvel Studios animated series from the Disney+ streaming."

"Based on the comic book series "What If…?", the fourth MCU television series, as well as the comics, explores how the Marvel Universe might have unfolded if, at certain key moments in its history, something had happened differently. Narrated by the cosmic being known as The Watcher, each episode refers to an alternate reality of a multiverse. With a slant to acid humor, the fifth episode of the series called "What If… Zombies!?" features a group of surviving heroes who face a zombie apocalypse caused by Dr. Hank Pym. After traveling to the Quantum Realm in search of his lost wife, Dr. Hank Pym meets Janet van Dyne, who, in this reality, has contracted a quantum virus that has corrupted her brain and turned her into a cannibalistic undead creature. She then infects Pym, who upon returning to his reality, spreads the virus around the world."