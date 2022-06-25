Iconic Indiana Jones Artifacts Replicas Uncovered at shopDisney

The Indiana Jones franchise is very near and dear to my heart, and I am pumped a new film is on the way. In preparation for Indiana Jone 5, Disney Parks has unveiled some new artifact collectible replicas. Some of the iconic and deadly artifacts as seen in the films come to life like never before with impressive detail, some with light-up function, and much more. Currently, four artifacts have been discovered at the shopDisney archives, with one artifact per film so far. The Fertility Idol from Raiders and the Holy Grail from The Last Crusader are here. Collectors will also be seeing two artifacts with light-up functions like the Sankara Stone from Temple of Doom and the Crystal Skull from Indy 4.

These are some very impressive Indiana Jones collectibles, and I am all over them! Of course, Disney also debuted Indiana Jones's new jacket from the upcoming film with lining, pockets, high-end detail, and a $399 price tag. These new artifact replicas will be available at both Disney World and Disneyland as of now, with all up for purchase or pre-order online. Some of these do have some very big price tags which does put them off a little bit, and they cost (from low to high) Holy Grail $50, Sankara Stone $80, Fertility Idol $130, and Crystal Skull $250. These are replicas direct from Disney so they will be high-end, so they will hold value. All Indiana Jones fans can find all of these right here, and stay tune duo more artifacts coming our way soon.

"The Holy Grail, Dr. Jones, the chalice used by Jesus Christ during the last supper, the cup that caught his blood at the crucifixion and was entrusted to Joseph of Arimathea." – Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Ceramic Holy Grail goblet

Authentic collectible replica of relic Indiana Jones discovered during his adventures

Packaged in a themed box with a crate-style sleeve

Packaging features descriptions of where the relic was seen in the movie, as well as the historical background that inspired it

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

"Raiders of the Lost Ark begins with Indiana Jones retrieving a famous Golden Idol in the temple of the Chachapoyan warriors named for the Chachapoyans, a civilization that really did exist in the cloud forest of the Amazonas region of that is now called Peru. This detailed replica of the Fertility Idol Figure is one treasure hunters will cherish."

Fertility idol resin figure

Authentic collectible replica of relic Indiana Jones discovered during his adventures

Packaged in a themed box with a crate-style sleeve

Packaging features descriptions of where the relic was seen in the movie, as well as the historical background that inspired it

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

"The titular Crystal Skull featured in the fourth installment of the Indiana Jones saga is replicated here in great detail. Believed to be from an alien life form with psychic powers, the elongated skull is intricately recreated in resin and includes eye sockets that light up! It's perfect for treasure hunters seeking collectible artifacts."

Highly detailed resin Crystal Skull replica

Eye sockets light up

On/Off switch on underside

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

"One of the legendary Sankara Stones featured in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is recreated here. Considered a fertility symbol, the Sankara Stones contained diamonds which would glow. This detailed replica includes a light-up effect making it perfect for treasure hunters seeking collectible artifacts."

Highly detailed resin Sankara Stone replica

Includes light-up effect

On/Off switch

Packaged in a themed box with a crate-style sleeve

Packaging features descriptions of both where we saw the relic in the Indiana Jones film, as well as the historical background that inspired it

Inspired by Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

"Fans of the legendary archeologist will dig this replica of Indiana Jones' iconic leather jacket. Fashioned in brown cow leather with a two-tone effect for an authentic worn look, it has a brass metal zipper and front flap pockets to hold any valuable treasures you discover on your expeditions!"

Replica Indiana Jones leather jacket

Two-tone effect

Front brasstone zipper

Zip flap with metal cap snap fasteners

Front flap pockets with snap fasteners

Fully lined

Inspired by Indiana Jones 5