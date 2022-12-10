Capture Lightning in a Bottle with Our Black Adam Gift Guide

Black Adam has been back in the news lately, and both good and bad things have been said. James Gunn has taken control of the future of the DCEU, and who knows what is around the corner. The Snyderverse might be done, and that fate or future of Black Adam might be up in the air, but I personally loved the film. Dwayne Johnson did exactly what he wanted to do and delivered a fantastic over the top superhero film. Not only that, but the story was fun, the new characters were spectacular, and the soundtrack was incredible. To celebrate our love for the film, we are dishing out a Black Adam Holiday Gift Guide, showcasing some of the best electrifying collectibles to put under the tree.

Spin Master Rides the Lightning

There is no one better than Spin Master to kick off our Black Adam gift guide with their spectacular line of figures. Whether you are a kid or an adult, Spin Master has some fantastic collectibles for fans with 4" and 12" figures. We were able to get our hands on some of these figures, and I was beyond impressed. The 12" line consists of the whole cast with Dr. Fate, Hackman, Cyclone, Atom Smasher, and Black Adam. The articulation and detail on these figures are better than I was expecting, and with fabric elements and intense detail, these are the figures for you.

Things can get more intense with Spin Master's 4" Black Adam line, as not only do all the figures exist in it, but a playset is also featured. Take your fun to new heights with the Justice Society of America Cruiser playset, which comes includes our hero and Hawkman. This detail is pretty compact on this line, but the ship is something no other company is dishing out, which is pretty awesome. If you are lucky enough, the first wave of these figures features a first edition sticker, making them perfect for in-box DC Comics fans. Both 12" and 4" figures are must-haves for Black Adam fans this holiday, and they can be found right here.

Your Collectibles Hierarchy Changes with McFarlane Toys

When making this list, we picked rounded up all the stuff that can be acquired this year. There are some pretty impressive figures arriving from Hot Toys, Figuarts, and even Beast Kingdom, but they're not arriving until mid-2023 or later. However, for those 7" figure collectors, McFarlane Toys is exactly what you want with a nice set of collectibles. The whole cast arrives on the DC Multiverse line with Dr. Fate, Hawkman, and Cyclone, as well as two versions of Atom Smasher (standard and MegaFig) and three different Black Adams. Each figure is packed with detail, the articulation is superb, and the likeness is great for the price.

The Black Adam with throne is my hot pick, and with some added electric effects from other DC Multiverse figures, it takes his display to new levels. This display can easily be customized, but for fans who want something more static, McFarlane Toys has another option. Teaming up with DC Direct, Black Adam and Dr. Fate have their own 12" statues capturing their appearances right from the film. You can not complain about either of these figure or statue releases, and they are perfect for any fan this holiday. The Black Adam DC Multiverse figures are $19.99, while the DC Direct statues are $39.99 or $169 (for high-end versions) and all can be found here.