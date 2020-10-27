The Mandalorian Cara Dune Gets New Statue from Sideshow Collectibles

Cara Dune is back as she is getting a brand new statue to reveal days before The Mandalorian Season 2. Coming from Sideshow Collectibles, The Mandalorian ally stands 19" tall and is shown on a sandy display base with a damaged Stormtrooper helmet at her feet. She is shown in her rough and tough outfit with a stern look on her face. The former Rebel shock trooper is perfectly captured in this statue with a likeness to her on-screen appearance. Her tattoos are even detailed into this design with her armband and eye drop that shows love for the Rebellion. This is a statue that shows their fierce character in all her glory and will only enhances any The Mandalorian collection.

I am sure we will get more character with Cara Dune as Season 2 starts. This Mandalorian ally is capturing beautifully by Sideshow Collectibles and will be a great piece for any Star Wars fan. The Cara Dune Premium Format Figure by Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $585. She is expected to release between November 2021 and January 2022, pre-orders are already live and you can find them located here. Don't forget to check out the Sideshow Collectibles Mandalorian and The Child Premium statue also coming soon to complete your set.

"Until our paths cross." Sideshow presents the Cara Dune™ Premium Format™ Figure, a limited-edition quarter scale figure based on the acclaimed live-action Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™ streaming on Disney+. A strong and fearless veteran of the Galactic Civil War, Cara Dune has captured the imagination of Star Wars fans both new and old. This seasoned warrior proves to be a powerful ally for Din Djarin™ the Mandalorian. She puts her military past behind her and refashions herself as a mercenary, aiding the bounty hunter as he seeks to protect the alien asset known only as the Child."

"The polystone Cara Dune Premium Format Figure stands 19" tall on a galactic desert base where the damaged helmet of a remnant stormtrooper can be seen embedded in the sands behind her. She wears a sculpted costume composed of textured fabric-like designs as well as weathered blue armor on her shoulders and arms. Cara Dune is further detailed with faithful elements from her on-screen appearance, including the tattoo on her right arm and the small blue streak of hair in her side braid. As a former Rebel shock trooper, her allegiance is displayed with a subtle Rebellion symbol tattooed beneath her left eye, completing her incredibly lifelike portrait. Equipped with her mercenary tools of the trade, this formidable fighter joins Sideshow's Star Wars statue collection alongside The Mandalorian Premium Format Figure, sold separately."