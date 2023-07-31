Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, kiss

Calling Dr. Love, Iron Studios Has Revealed Two New 1/10 KISS Statues

Shout it, shout it out loud as Iron Studios has announced not one but two new 1/10 Art Scale KISS statue are heading our way

These statues will drive you crazy as Iron Studios has unveiled not one but two brand new 1/10 Art Scale KISS statues. Space Ace and Starchild want you to lick it up as they faithfully craft these two rosters like never before. The Lead Guitarist Ace Freely, aka Space Ace, is a blast from the past and will come in at 7.4" tall as he shreds it out loud. Paul Stanley then takes to the stage as the founder of KISS, and he is packed with detail, suited up, and to use that Love Gun. Iron Studios was sure to faithfully bring each KISS band member to life with some impressive detail, capturing their on-stage personas perfectly. Fans can expect to see drummer Peter Criss as The Catman and the bassist Gene Simmons aka The Demon, in the future. These statues were Made for Lovin' You, and they are priced at $149.99 with a Q2 2024 release. KISS fans can find pre-orders right here for Starchild and here for Space Ace.

Return to Detroit, Rock City with Iron Studios and KISS

"Called Spaceman or Space Ace, Ace Frehley is the original member and lead guitarist of KISS, he played in the band since its beginning in 1973 until he left in 1982, getting back to the group in 1996 for a tour, and staying until 2002. Spaceman is the portrayal of a guitarist trying to travel around in his spacecraft, and supposedly being from another planet."

"One of the most famous frontmen in the history of Rock, in the stage he is the guitarist and acclaimed as one of the best heavy metal vocals of all time. Composer, founder, and leader of the KISS group, Paul Stanley became the character "Starchild" due to his tendency of being referred as the dreaming lover and hopeless romantic."

"Presenting incredible resemblance with the rockstar, in his face features, anatomy, and costume, Iron Studios expands their line of statues of music icons with "Ace Frehley a.k.a. Space Ace and Paul Stanley a.k.a. Starchild – Kiss – Art Scale 1/10", part of a collection that compose the legendary band of hard rock, the first band portrayed in statues by Iron Studios!"

