Chainsaw Man's Power Brings Her Blood Art to Kotobukiya's ArtFX J The world of the hit anime series Chainsaw Man contuse to come to life as Kotobukiya reveals their latest ArtFX J statue with Power

Kotobukiya is back with another delightful addition to their ArtFX Statue series with Chainsaw Man. Denji and Maxima are already on the scene, and now the fiend Power is joining the fight. Power seems to be a fan favorite character, and how could she not with her aggressive behavior. Throughout the first season of Chainsaw Man, she trained with Denji to hone her devil power, and for the most part, she has improved. Kotobukiya is bringing Power to life and is displaying her I action with their latest 1/8 scale ArtFX J statue.

Power is nicely sculpted as she summons her Blood Art to help give her the edge in battle. Kotobukiya captured her color and design right off the screen and will be a beautiful companion piece for your Denji statue. The Chainsaw Man Power ArtFX J statue is priced at $159.99 and is set for a September 2023 release date. Pre-orders are already live right here, and she will make an excellent addition to any fans growing anime or manga collection. Hopefully, more members of Tokyo's Special Division 4 Team will come to Kotobukiya in the future, as this line is definitely something fans of the series will not want to miss.

Kotobukiya Captures Power's Blood Art with Style

"Power, Denji's buddy from the anime CHAINSAW MAN, comes to life in 1/8 scale! Her dynamic pose simply screams power! Her fine hair flowing in the wind is also not to be missed in this piece. Various details, including her casually worn uniform and sneakers have been carefully incorporated."

"Her dynamic and nimble fighting style has been faithfully recreated so that she will look impressive from any angle. Enjoy Power together with the upcoming Chainsaw Man and Makima by adding her to your collection today!"