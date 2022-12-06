Children's Hospital LA Auctions Rare Ivan Reitman Ghostbusters Figure

Ghostbusters fans are in for a real treat as they can bring home a truly limited edition Ghostbusters collectible. The Children's Hospital Los Angeles is auctioning off a 2 out of 2 Plasma Series figure that will help benefit the CHLA. This limited-edition Ghostbusters Plasma Series figure puts the iconic co-creator of the franchise, Ivan Reitman, right into the suit with his own 6" Hasbro figure. The classic Ghostbusters flight suit is featured here, showcasing both ghost-hunting elements as well as fun directing accessories. Some of these accessories include the classic proton pack and neutrona wand, as well as a movie clapboard and directing megaphone.

To make things even cooler, he is placed into Tobin's Spirit Guide packaging and even comes with a certificate of authenticity. Only two of these Ghostbusters figures exist in the world, making it the ultimate collectible, and obtaining it helps fund a fantastic cause. Fans can check out the figure below as well as bid on this unique figure right here. You can find more about the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, as well as donation options outside of the Ghostbuster auction here.

A Rare 2 for 2 Limited Edition Ghostbusters Figure Arrives

"Ivan Reitman was one of the co-creators of the iconic Ghostbusters franchise, directing and producing Ghostbusters and II. The filmmaking icon was a notable supporter of charitable causes, giving back to local communities throughout his life. As such, his charitable spirit became a hallmark of the Ghostbusters franchise, with fan groups around the world giving back to their own communities in numerous ways using their love of the franchise to raise funds for local charities."

"The limited-edition Ghostbusters Plasma Series Ivan Reitman 6" action figure by Hasbro wears a classic Ghostbusters flight suit and is geared up with both bustin' and directing accessories including a proton pack, neutrona wand, plasma stream, movie clapboard, and a detailed recreation of the megaphone Ivan used while filming on the set of Ghostbusters. The figure comes in a premium box designed to look like Tobin's Spirit Guide and will include a certificate of authenticity; it is one of only two figures created."