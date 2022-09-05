Classic Toy Line Sectaurs are Back Thanks to The Nacelle Company

If you are a toy collector, then you have at least seen (hopefully) some episodes of Netflix's The Toys That Made Us. The series showcases the history and creation of iconic toy lines like TMNT, Masters of the Universe, G.I. Joe, Star Wars, and so much more. The Nacelle Company is the studio behind that series, as well as others, and they have stepped into the toy game themselves. The company has started to resurrect iconic toy lines from the 80s, like Robo Force, giving fans a taste of their childhood. Well, the fun does not end there as Sectaurs are back with Dragon and Stelara making a heroic debut! These figures are 6-7" tall and come with their original designs and retro card back packaging! The Sectaurs is awaiting a new adventure, and preorders are already live through The Nacelle Company here. They will be priced at $39.99 each, and if popularity returns, I would expect more classic characters and insect vehicles might make a return.

"The newest action-figure release from The Nacelle Company honors the Sectaurs: Warriors of Symbion line; featuring sculpts inspired by the beloved vintage figures, adding updated articulation while retaining the original aesthetic. As a genetic experiment fails on the distant planet of Symbion, frightening changes take place that cannot be stopped. The result is a world where the inhabitants have taken on the awesome characteristics of insects, and the insects grow to incredible and terrifying proportions. Telepathically bonded in combat, SECTAURS join with their insect companions in the ultimate battle for survival."

"For years, The Nacelle Company has been redefining the art of pop-culture documentary filmmaking through captivating and innovative storytelling that focuses on preserving nostalgia and nostalgic brands throughout history. The resurrection of the SECTAURS brand is just another step in Nacelle's overall aforementioned mission."