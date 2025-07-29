Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Cobra-La Pythona Revealed as G.I. Joe Classified NYCC 2025 Exclusive

Yo Joe! Some new G.I. Joe Classified Series figures have been revealed by Hasbro at San Diego Comic Con 2025 and pre-orders are coming

Article Summary Pythona from Cobra-La debuts as the G.I. Joe Classified Series NYCC 2025 exclusive figure.

Inspired by G.I. Joe: The Movie (1987), Pythona features venomous tactics and biomechanical details.

Accessory set includes swappable faces, chakrams, soft goods cape, and multiple creature weapons.

Available at NYCC, MCM London, and later via Hasbro Pulse for $39.99 with high poseability.

A new New York Comic Con 2025 exclusive has been revealed as collectors are about to receive a new G.I. Joe Classified Series figure. Pythona, the deadly emissary of Cobra-La, has arrived, and she has long been a cult-favorite character from the G.I. Joe: The Movie (1987). Shrouded in mystery, she is finally receiving the Classified Series treatment from fans to help enhance their Cobra-La forces. As Cobra-La's stealth operative, Pythona is known for her agility, venomous tactics, and biomechanical enhancements that blur the line between creature and warrior.

With a flowing cloak, clawed gloves, and signature serpentine features, Hasbro captured every eerie detail of this ssssinister release. Pythona is surely a deep-cut nod to longtime collectors with some impressive accessories like swappable faces, soft goods cape, poison effect hand, two chakrams, and a varty fo deadly creature for her to command. Your G.I. Joes might have a tough time taking down Pythona, and this Fall-convention 2025 exclusive will be priced at $39.99. She will be offered in-site at NYCC and MCM London and will have a Hasbro Pulse release, most likely after. Yo Joe!

G.I. Joe Classified Series #172 – Cobra-La Pythona (NYCC Exclusive)

"G.I. JOE is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. JOE is there. New to the G.I. JOE Classified Series line, Cobra-La Pythona comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability."

"This Cobra-La Pythona figure contains 14 character and G.I. JOE: The Movie- inspired accessory pieces including a gem, alternate head with ponytail, 2 chakrams, 2 fists, hand with poison effect, hand with smoke effect, and 5 bio-mechanical creature accessories which Pythona employs as weapons. Pythona is the royal messenger of Cobra-La and emissary of King Golobulus and the harbinger of destruction to all that encounter her. She is a highly skilled assassin, and her stealth and infiltration abilities are unequaled. Pythona is a nightmare personified."

