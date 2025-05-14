Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Super7, universal monster

Exclusive Universal Monsters Blind Box ReAction Figures Coming Soon

Witness the horrors of Universal Monsters as Super7 announces a new set of black and white Blind Box ReAction Figures

Article Summary Universal Monsters ReAction Figures return in exclusive black and white retro style by Super7.

Five classic icons featured: Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride, The Creature, The Wolf Man, and The Mummy.

3.75-inch scale Blind Box figures available soon exclusively at Walmart stores and Walmart.com.

Each collectible captures the legendary horror roots that defined Universal Monsters cinema history.

The Universal Monsters legacy is one of the most iconic in horror history, spanning nearly a century and continuing to influence pop culture, cinema, and collectibles today. Characters like the Wolf Man, Frankenstein's Monster, the Bride of Frankenstein, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Mummy helped define the classic movie monster archetype. Each monster brought unique traits with tragic backstories to the silver screen, which would captivate audiences. Lon Chaney Jr.'s tortured performance as the Wolf Man would only be the beginning of the werewolf mythos. Boris Karloff's portrayal of Frankenstein's Monster and later the Mummy would become cinematic landmarks, while Elsa Lanchester's unforgettable role as the Bride would help introduce a gothic elegance to the horror genre. Even The Creature from the Black Lagoon would help add a touch of sci-fi and underwater terror into the mix.

These monsters remain icons of horror and monster movies, and now these legends are back and returning to their more black and white roots with Super7. Super7's ReAction figures have helped reimagine these legends in stylized retro form, time and time again. Now the celebration of the Universal Monsters legacy continues with new 3.75" scale Blind Box figures that will be exclusive to Walmart. Five monsters can be found with Frankenstein's Monster, The Bride, The Creature, The Wolf Man, and The Mummy. Each has a sleek black and white deco, taking them back to their classic movie monster era, and in retro toy format. They will be offered individually at Walmart Stores or Walmart.com and are labeled as coming soon.

Universal Monsters Blind Box ReAction Figures Coming Soon

"The legends of horror cinema have emerged from the shadows! Available as individual boxes or a flat of twelve, the latest Universal Monsters Blind Box ReAction Figures bring classic creatures like The Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, The Wolfman, and more to life in eerie black-and-white. Coming soon to Walmart.com and select Walmart stores."

