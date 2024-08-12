Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Munchlings

Disney Munchlings Goes Mainstream with New Single Serve Plushes

You are going to want to take a bit out of these delicious Disney themed plushes as the Munchlings are back for a new mystery

Article Summary Disney Munchlings Single Serve Scented Plushes are now available at Target stores and online.

Featuring 11 deliciously themed Disney and Pixar characters as 4.5" plush toys.

Each Munchling is scented and priced at $7.99, perfect for collectors and kids alike.

Look out for rare finds like the Key Lime Cupcake Three Eyed Alien plush!

Disney Munchling has been around for quite some time but has mainly been a focused release through Disney Parks. These mystery plushes bring the magical world of Disney and its delicious and fun selection of food together. Your favorite characters from Disney and Pixar films are getting a tasty transformation with some adorable mystery 4.5" tall plushes. Well, it appears that Disney has quietly dropped an entire line of Disney Munchlings that is now hitting retail stores! Munchlings Single Serve Scented Plushes are here and are hitting Target's with eleven adorable treats to bring home. All of these cuties are scented, and fans will be able to collect:

Disney – Mickey Mouse -Mint Dipped Ice Cream

Disney – Minnie Mouse – Strawberry Sundae Waffle Bowl

Lilo & Stitch – Stitch – Blueberry Crumble Frozen Yogurt

Winnie the Pooh – Winnie the Pooh – Lemon Mint Shaved Ice

Disney – Donald Duck – Onigri Nori

The Little Mermaid – Ursula _ Lavander Ice Cream Sundae

The Lion King – Pumba – Pumpkin Sage

Moana – Pua – Dragonfruit Petit Cake

Bambi – Bambi – Triple Chocolate Ice Cream

Turning Red – Red Panda Mei – Red Bean Shaved Ice

Toy Story – Three Eyed Alien – Key Lime Cupcake (Rare)

The Disney Munchlings Single Serve Scented Collectible Plush is priced at $7.99 each. They can be found online and in stores right now. Happy Hunting.

Munchlings Single Serve Scented Collectible Plush

"Disney Munchlings Single Serve Collectible Plush are fun to squish and smell delish! Open the cute, ice-cream-cone blind box to discover 1 of a possible 11 Disney and Pixar characters reimagined as 4.5-inch cuddly treats – like the Mint Dipped Ice Cream Sandwich Mickey Mouse plushie. Each yummy-looking Munchlings small plush toy features irresistibly soft mixed fabrics and smells like a delicious dessert and snack foods. These sweet plushies are cuddly enough for infants, make unique surprises for collectors, and are deliciously fun for all fans of Disney toys."

