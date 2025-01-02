Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool, hot toys, marvel

Nicepool Comes to Life with New Deadpool & Wolverine Hot Toys Figure

Nicepool has arrived from Hot Toys as they continue to bring the events of Deadpool & Wolverine to life in glorious 1/6 scale

Get ready to return to the event of Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine with a brand new 1.6 scale figure. The Deadpool Corps continues to come to life as a new member is ready for action, as Nicepool has arrived. This handsome Merc with the Mouth is unmasked and prepared to show off his gorgeous head sculpt that captures the likeness of Ryan Reynolds. Nicepool is nicely crafted right off the screen and will showcase a nicely crafted head sculpt with some gorgeous locks, as well as a screen-accurate tailored glossy Nicepool suit. As for some of the other accessories, he will come with his very own Dogpool as well as his signature Golden Desert Eagles.

Oddly enough, both of these items might even end up in the hands of another Deadpool, but with the multiverse, anything is possible. Hot Toys has even included a rolling eyeball feature for Nicepool, as well as a new base that has a light-up function. Every Deadpool Corps team needs a Nice pool, and Hot Toys has done a remarkable job of bringing the hero to life in all of his handsome glory. Pre-orders are live on Sideshow Collectibles for $305, and he is set for a June 2025 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – 1/6 Nicepool Collectible Figure

"After Deadpool and Wolverine were pruned by Paradox and banished to the Void, they had to escape to save their dying timeline. While on their way to the border in search of the resistance, they stumbled upon Nicepool. With his handsome unmasked face and genuinely kind personality, Nicepool apparently is too perfect to be their ally…"

"Meticulously crafted based on the appearance of Ryan Reynolds as Nicepool in the movie, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with impressive likeness and separate rolling eyeballs, detailed hair sculpture, and a beautifully tailored glossy Nicepool suit in the signature red and black color scheme. Weapons and accessories includes his special metallic gold-colored pistols to match his ear huggie, a dagger, a pair of katanas with a magnetic sheath attachable to the back, and his Dogpool wearing goggles. It also comes with a specially designed LED lighted figure base to give Nicepool's beautiful look the spotlight it deserves."

