Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, star wars

Expand Your Star Wars Droid Depot with shopDisney's New Droid 5-Pack

Imported right from the far reaches of the galaxy from Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, Disney debuts their latest piece with the B1 Battle Droid

Get ready to journey to a galaxy far, far away without leaving your home as shopDisney proudly brings a once Disney Parks exclusive to shopDisney. Coming right from Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, this Star Wars Droid Depot 5-Pack brings some iconic droids from the park to life. Expand your collection and save on a plane ticket with this set so that fans can bring the magic of Star Wars Galaxy's Edge right to their doorstep. This limited edition 5-pack features a spectacular lineup of droids, each with its own unique personality and charm. The functions of these Black Spire occupants are unknown, giving Star Wars fans their own unique set of figures. Expand your Droid Depot collection with R1-J1, the heavy-loader droid, B-R72, the repair droid L4-R6, the Astromech C2-B9, and EG-01, the GNK series droid.

Whether you're a Star Wars enthusiast, a collector, or simply looking to add a touch of the Force to your life, this 5-pack is a must-have. These droids, once exclusive to the enchanting world of Disney's Galaxy's Edge, are now within fans reach. Don't miss your chance to expand your growing galaxy with a piece of Star Wars magic. This 5-pack is available right now here on shopDisney for $59.99, and be sure to check out some of the other Droid Depot online releases here.

Droid Depot Galaxy's Edge 5-Pack Arrives Online

"Direct from the Droid Depot comes this collection of droid action figures inspired by the Star Wars saga. The five-piece set includes R1-J1, B-R72, L4-R6, C2-B9 and EG-01. Cute, colorful and so fun to collect, these little guys are big on personality."

Magic in the details

Set includes five droid action figures

Featuring R1-J1, B-R72, L4-R6, C2-B9 and EG-01

Poseable

Inspired by the saga from Disney Parks Galaxy's Edge

