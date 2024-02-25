Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars, The Mandalorian

Collect the Galaxy with New Star Wars Statues from Gentle Giant Ltd.

Step into the world of Star Wars with Gentle Giant Ltd. as they debut their newest selection of statues from around the galaxy

Article Summary New Star Wars collectible statues announced by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Limited edition Legends in 3D Gammorean Guard bust, just 1000 pieces.

Bo-Katan Kryze from The Mandalorian immortalized in a 14" statue.

Clone Trooper Echo bust joins Gentle Giant's The Bad Batch series.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back and taking fans deeper into the vast galaxy of Star Wars with some brand-new statues. Limited in availability, these stunning collectibles will effortlessly elevate any Star Wars collection to new heights from various new and classic eras. First in line is the Legends in 3D Gammorean Guard bust, which is a fearsome tribute to the iconic guardians of Jabba the Hutt's palace. Limited to just 1000 pieces, this bust captures the essence of the brutish yet imposing Gammorean species at 10" tall with plenty of impressive hog-like detail. Next, fans of The Mandalorian can rejoice as the future Queen of Mandalore is back as Bo-Katan Kryze takes her rightful place on the throne. Also limited to 1000 pieces, this 14" tall statue encapsulates Bo-Katan's relaxed manner on her throne, as seen in the hit Disney+ series.

Lastly, Gentle Giant pays homage to the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch with the new Clone Trooper Echo bust. Limited to 2000 pieces, this intricately sculpted bust immortalizes Echo, the brave soldier of Clone Force 99, with both masked and unmasked sculpts. Echo has gone through hell and back, and now fans can bring him home to display with the other members of The Bad Batch. Gentle Giant Ltd. continues to enchant Star Wars enthusiasts, offering them the chance to own a piece of the galaxy far, far away, and pre-orders are all live with a Q4 2024 release.

Star Wars Legends in 3D – Gammorrean Guard

"Bring a little security to your collection! What better way to keep your collection safe than with this scale Gamorrean Guard bust? Based on the pig-headed warriors that guarded Jabba the Hutt's palace, this approximately 10-inch resin bust sits atop a faux-metal base. It is limited to only 1000 pieces."

The Mandalorian Bo-Katan on Throne Statue

"For Mandalore! The wielder of the Darksaber and the heir to the Mandalorian crown sits at ease on her throne in this new 1/7 scale statue! Measuring approximately 14 inches tall, this statue captures a scene straight out of The Mandalorian Season 3 and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 1000 pieces.

The Clone Wars Animated – Echo Bust

"The Bad Batch gets another member! Based on his appearance in the Clone Wars, this 1/7 scale, 6-inch mini-bust of Echo joins his teammates Wrecker and Hunter in the Gentle Giant LTD animated-style mini-bust collection. With blaster in hand, this bust is based on his animated appearance, and is limited to only 2,000 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!