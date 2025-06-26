Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

Terrifier Arrives at NECA with New & Sinister Ultimate Art the Clown

Indy horror steps into its own as the bloody world of Terrifier comes to NECA with their new Ultimate Art the Clown

This figure comes loaded with four swappable faces, weapons like knives, drills, and a signature trash bag.

Inspired by the underground hit Terrifier films, perfect for fans of indie horror and gore collectors alike.

Priced at $34.99, Ultimate Art the Clown will release in Q4 2025, with pre-orders already available online.

Indie horror has seen a massive resurgence, with gritty, low-budget films like Terrifier breaking into the mainstream. Art the Clown has become a horror icon seemingly overnight, thanks to shocking gore and practical effects that made horror legendary back in the day. The first Terrifier film was truly fixated on underground buzz, but due to its massive popularity, it would gain box office success with Terrifier 2. The rise of such a wild and wicked indie horror film easily reflects the hunger that horror fans crave, and that more boundary-pushing content films like this are needed. The bloody success of Terrifier is now making its way to NECA as they are ready to slice and dice your horror collection with their very first Ultimate Art the Clown figure.

Everything you know and love about this eerie, quiet slasher is packed in here with an impressive amount of detail and accessories. Art is ready for blood with four swappable faces, a variety of hands, and even a trash bag. For weapons, NECA included tons with knives, hammers, a scissor whip, a saw, a drill, a scalpel, a gun, and so much more. This is a truly wicked figure for Terrifier fans will not want to miss and is priced at only $34.99, set for a Q4 2025 release date, and pre-orders are already live.

Terrifier – Ultimate Art the Clown 7″ Scale Action Figure

"The enigmatic Art the Clown is here to stalk your shelves. The iconic villain from Damien Leone's Terrifier is getting NECA's Ultimate treatment. Capturing every eerie detail of the silent slasher, this 7-inch scale articulated action figure includes interchangeable expressions and hands. Plus, an unsettling arsenal of weapons and accessories! Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap—perfect for your horror display."

