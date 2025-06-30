Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Marvel Spider-Man (10th Anniversary) Statue Arrives from Iron Studios

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including the return of Spider-Man

Article Summary Celebrate Spider-Man's legacy with Iron Studios' new 1/10 scale Special Edition anniversary statue release.

Features Spidey in a dynamic action pose with iconic Marvel villain Easter Eggs like Doc Ock and Green Goblin.

Hand-painted, highly detailed collectible perfect for Spider-Man and Marvel Comics fans seeking premium statues.

Pre-orders available now for $299.99, with release scheduled for Q3 2025 to mark Iron Studios’ 10th anniversary.

Iron Studios is swinging into action as they debut their latest Marvel Comics statue with a Spider-Man (Special Edition) Art Scale 1/10 release. This statue celebrates both the studio's 10th anniversary and one of Marvel's most iconic heroes. First appearing in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962, Spider-Man was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and quickly became a cultural icon. He is an everyman's hero with relatable struggles in everyday life, along with witty charm and a strong moral compass. This new 11.3" tall special edition statue captures the Friendly Neighborhood Hero in a dynamic mid-action pose, as he tries to escape from a sinister attack.

This new wall-crawling statue is hand-painted, and features plenty of Easter Eggs starting with the Oscorp building, attacking Doc Ock tentacle, and nicely placed Green Goblin Pumpkin Bomb. Even Spidey is nicely crafted with his signature red and blue suit, enlarged lenses, and webslinging pose. Tons of details were thwiped into this diorama, making it a must-have statue for web heads and Marvel Comics fans. Pre-orders for the Spider-Man (Special Edition) 1/10 statue are already live for $299.99 and set for a Q3 2025 release.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!