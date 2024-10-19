Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Hasbro Debuts New 22" Tall Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Sentinel

Get ready to take down the mutant enemy and eliminate the X-Gene with Hasbro as they debut a new massive X-Men Sentinel

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a massive 22-inch Sentinel figure from X-Men '97 series at New York Comic Con.

Collectors can expect cel-shaded details, swappable parts, and battle damage elements.

Priced at $174.99, the Sentinel is available for pre-order exclusively on Hasbro Pulse.

Features over 80 articulation points, including 25 in each hand, for dynamic poses.

Hasbro surprised Marvel Legends collectors at New York Comic Con by announcing that a new X-Men 97 figure was on the way. However, this is not your standard release as the Sentinel has returned for a brand new release and stands 22" tall. Years ago, Hasbro dropped their Marvel Comics Sentinel HasLab, which featured a 26" tall figure with swappable parts and LED elements. That figure was priced at $349.99, and now Hasbro is giving the collectors a newly updated figure that comes in at a few inches smaller and has no LEDs. This version of the Sentinel is also fully articulated and captures the cel-shaded elements from the hist Disney+ X-Men 97 series.

A few swappable parts are also included with blaster effects as well as battle damage elements to allow for the army building of these figures. This is an excellent release and win for Marvel Legends fans who missed out on the previous HasLab release. X-Men fans can bring home this new 97 Sentinel for $174.99, it will be only available for pre-order from now until November 26, 2024. Pre-orders are live and exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, so be sue to get yours in before time runs out.

Marvel Legends Series X-Men '97 Marvel's Sentinel

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Sentinel figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series. Inspired by the enormous mutant-hunting Sentinels, the figure stands at 22.2 inches tall, in line with the Hasbro Marvel action figures 6 inch scale."

ULTRA DELUXE 22.2-INCH FIGURE: Figure stands at 22.2 inches tall (56.4 cm) and 10.7 inches wide (27.2 cm) for a towering addition to any Marvel Legends 6-inch scale collection

OVER 80 POINTS OF ARTICULATION: Features premium articulation with poseable head, arms, legs, and torso, hands, and fingers. Includes 25 points of articulation in each hand!

ALTERNATE PIECES FOR BATTLE-DAMAGED DESIGN: Helmet, faceplate, and chest reactor pieces are swappable to display Marvel's Sentinel with classic design or a battle-damaged look

POWER FX ACCESSORIES: Includes 2 power FX accessories that can be plugged into the figure's hands for display

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!