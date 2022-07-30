Columbia Announces New Star Wars Outer Rim Outdoor Shirt Collection

The world of Star Wars is coming to Columbia once again as they debut their newest clothing collection. We have seen previous collections in the past, like the impressive Boba Fett line that dropped last year. This time things are about to get a little fishy with their new Outer Rim Collection button-up with the Cantina II Super Tamiami Short Sleeve Shirt. Columbia is known for their sports ware, and now two worlds combine with this impressive, comfy, and fashionable shirt. Comic book art scenes are plastered all over the shirt, with some of your favorite heroes returning like Chewbacca, R2D2, and some starship action.

One unique thing about Columbia's Outer Rim Collection is that the torn comic book design has more than meets the eye with hidden sportfish silhouettes! This is more than your average Star Wars button-up; this shirt is here to help your outdoor and fishing adventures with dual chest pockets, back venting, and even a place to hold your rod for you Star Wars fishermen out there. The comfort of fishing gear and the space adventures of Star Wars combine with this design, and Columbia has shirts for men, women, and kids. Prices vary from $45-75, and sizes are offered from XS to 6X, with standard, tall, and big options being offered. Star Wars and Columbia fans can prepare to bring a galaxy far, far away right here.

"Whether you're shooting the breeze in Mos Eisley™, celebrating with friends on Endor™, or just enjoying your favorite fishing spot, the Cantina II Super Tamiami™ is a must-have for Star Wars™ fans. This special-edition short-sleeve shirt combines comic scenes featuring Chewbacca, R2D2, Han Solo, and more, overlaid with sportfish silhouettes."

"Ultralight, 100% recycled fabric offers breezy style with back venting, wicking, and built-in UPF 40 to help keep you cool, dry, and protected. Additional features include dual chest pockets and a handy rod holder."

Omni-Shade™ UPF 40 sun protection.

Omni-Wick™.

Vented.

Rod holder.

Uses: Water, Fishing

Imported