COPS 'N CROOKS Returns with Big Bad Workshop's 1/12 Bulletproof

COPS 'N CROOKS is returning from the 80s as Big Bad Workshop brings back the toy line with a new 1/12 Bulletproof

Article Summary COPS 'N CROOKS makes a comeback with Big Bad Workshop reviving the classic 80s toy line in 2026.

The 1/12 scale Bulletproof figure features modern articulation, soft goods, and detailed accessories.

Bulletproof launches the new line with extra hands, heads, a gun, briefcase, handcuffs, and retro packaging.

Collectors can grab Bulletproof for $39.99 at Big Bad Toy Store, with more COPS 'N CROOKS figures on the way.

The 80s are calling, as Big Bad Workshop is bringing a retro toy series back to life in 2026. C.O.P.S. 'N Crooks was an action figure toy line released in 1988 by Hasbro during the late boom of 1980s collectible toys. The name C.O.P.S. stands for "Central Organization of Police Specialists," and they have been recruited to fight crime in the futuristic city of Empire City. The line featured two opposing groups: the heroic C.O.P.S. officers and the villainous Crooks led by Big Boss. Each action figure came with unique gadgets, colorful uniforms, and themed accessories, which were a big highlight at the time.

The toy line lasted only a short time, but it is back and better than ever as Big Bad Workshop kicks off a new 1/12 COPS 'N CROOKS line starting with Bulletproof. Bulletproof is loaded with detail, including a soft goods jacket, 20 points of articulation, and. a nice set of accessories. This will include extra hands, a second head, a gun, a briefcase, and handcuffs. Big Bad has them packaged in windowless packaging that is loaded with some sleek late-80s art. Fans can bring home Bulletproof right now for $39.99 on Big Bad Toy Store, and stay tuned for more COPS 'N CROOKS figures coming soon.

COPS 'N CROOKS Bulletproof 1/12 Scale Action Figure

"It's crime fighting time!" BigBadWorkShop is proud to kick off the highly anticipated relaunch of the classic COPS 'N CROOKS line – starting with Inspector Bulletproof! This 1/12 scale figure stands 6 inches tall, faithfully capturing Bulletproof's iconic cybernetic look with updated details, including over 20 points of articulation and a soft goods jacket."

"Designed with modern collectors in mind, this figure is scaled to blend in perfectly with other 1/12 scale figures, making it a seamless addition to any action figure collection. BigBadWorkShop brings justice back to your collection! Bulletproof is just the beginning. BigBadWorkShop is committed to building a collector-focused revival of the entire COPS 'N CROOKS universe…so stay tuned."

