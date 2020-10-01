Baby Groot Gets Explosive with the Newest Beast Kingdom Statue

Beast Kingdom has unveiled a new life-size statue from the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This high-end collectible captures the adorable Baby Groot in the infamous bomb pushing scene. This little guy can not remember which button to push and Beast Kingdom is here to help. This statue is roughly 1.1 feet and features Groot with the bomb in front of him. He is fully detailed with a cute expression and BK even went as far as to have the bomb feature a LED light-up function. Guardians of the Galaxy fans will not want to miss out on this fun statue that will have any collection explosive.

This scene is hilarious to watch and this statue is a perfect way to show off your love for Baby Groot. Sadly our time with this version of the character has passed but this statue will let his adorableness live forever. The Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Life-Size Groot Statue from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $199.99. He is expected to make his decision in March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and Marvel fans can find them located here. If you need more life-size collectibles then check out some of the others offered from BK with Toy Story and Iron Man.

"I'm Groot… I'm Groot? I'm Groot! The most adorable Groot of them all 'Baby Groot' is coming to add a whole lotta cuteness to a desk near you, so whatever you do, don't push the wrong button! Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is proud to announce the launch of the latest in the range of high-end collectible statues, 'LS-081 Groot life-size statue' from the extremely popular; 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2'. The Marvel movie that introduced cinema-goers to the funniest 'tree-being' that has ever graced our screens, a character with a heart of gold and best of intentions, yet always seems to be getting himself into mischief!"

"The 'life-size' series of expertly crafted 1:1 statues, uses handcrafted and hand-painted techniques to recreate magical moments from cinema history! The Baby Groot statue is another wonder to behold, recreating the hilarious scene where Rocket Raccoon tries to teach Groot how to use the explosive that will save the gang, yet Baby Groot seems to be eager to press the "death button" without hesitation! Can he stay patient long enough and press the right timer button instead? The incredibly detailed design of Baby Groot curiously gazing with his fingers stretched, and ready to press the button is brought to life with care. The added, built-in led lights also bring a wonderful level of realism to the statue. So add this Baby Groot to your collection today and make sure he doesn't press the wrong button, otherwise, we will all be in a little bit of trouble!"