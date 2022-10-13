Elvira Mistress of the Dark Gets Static-6 Statue from Mezco Toyz

Mezco Toyz continues to expand its collectible categories as they already have Mezco Designer Series, One: 12 Collective, and 5 Points. This covered most bases like 6" figures and collectors who want some classic retro nostalgia. It is pretty new that Mezco dived into the statue game with their Static-6 one with Conan the Barbarian and Predator. It looks like a new statue has arrived as we get into the spooky season with the debut of the Queen of Halloween herself, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. This gore-geous statue comes in at 11" tall and is fully customizable with swappable hands, heads, light-up features and much more. Elvira is sitting on top of a retro TV in her iconic black dress with horror elements spread throughout. Even the TV screen can be swappable out, allowing for even more poses to capture this seductress in. The Static-6 Elvira Mistress of the Dark statue is priced at $250, set for an August 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

The Queen of Halloween, Elvira Mistress of the Dark Arrives

"Mezco's Static Six is a premium 1:6 scale statue line featuring hyper-realistic detailing, light-up features, interchangeable parts, and accessories to create multiple display options – a truly interactive high-end statue line. Elvira wears her iconic baring black dress with a leather-like belt, and sits atop a TV with interchangeable screen images and a light-up function. The proprietress of horror comes complete with two interchangeable right arms and two interchangeable head portraits for a multitude of devilishly delightful looks."

THE MEZCO TOYZ'S STATIC-6: ELVIRA® MISTRESS OF THE DARK™ FEATURES:

Approximately 11 inches tall

Two (2) head portraits

Two (2) interchangeable right arms in different poses

Hand painted

Limited edition high-end statue

Light-up feature on TV screen

Four (4) interchangeable images for TV

Approx. Product Size:

Height: 11"

Depth: 7"

Weight: 7 lbs