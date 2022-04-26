Cowboy Bebop Pop-Up Parade Statue Debut with Good Smile Company

The hit anime series Cowboy Bebop is back as Good Smile Company announces their newest Pop Up Parade statues. Coming in at roughly 7" tall, Spike Spiegel and Jet Balck are back on the Bebop and ready for action. Both character designs come to life right off the screen with incredible accuracy. It looks like Spike and Jet are the first two in the like, with Faye and Ed coming at a later date. The Pop Up Parade statue series from Good Smile Company goes collectors highly detailed statues for half the price of others on the market. From bight colors and excellent sculpts, Cowboy Bebop fans will be impressed with these two new statues. The Spike Spiegel and Jet Black statues are priced at $43.99 each and are set to release in October 2022. Pre-orders are live for each with Spike located here, Jet Black here, and stay tuned for the other in the line.

"Bounty hunter aboard the spaceship Bebop. POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon!"

"Spike's partner. From the anime masterpiece "Cowboy Bebop" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of Jet Black. Be sure to display him with POP UP PARADE Spike Spiegel, available for preorder from the same time. Stay tuned for more POP UP PARADE figures from "Cowboy Bebop" coming soon!"