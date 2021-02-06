Crash Bandicoot Takes First Place With New First 4 Figures Statue

First 4 Figures continues to create some amazing video game-related statue as they announce their new Crash Bandicoot statue from Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. The 2019 game is back, and Crash is taking home first place with this new 18" tall statue. The infamous bandicoot is holding a golden trophy on a racing themed display base. First 4 Figures captures a realistic look on Crash Bandicoot with his sculpted clothes and textures. Any fan will feel like a winner when they can bring this highly detail and first place winning statue design home.

If you are a massive Crash Team Racing or Crash Bandicoot fan, then this is the collectible for you. It features an amazing sculpt and is packed with high quality color that will brighten any room. Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled Crash Bandicoot (Winner) Statue from First 4 Figures is priced at $434.99. He is set to be in the winner circle at the beginning of 2022 and fans can find pre-orders are already live and found here. If you want more bang for your buck then be sure to check out the Exclusive Edition statue that includes a cardboard diorama backdrop with Dr. Neo Cortex and Polar.

"Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled – Crash (Winner) (Standard Edition) – First 4 Figures is proud to introduce their latest resin collectible, Crash (Winner). This is the first statue to release in the all-new Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled lineup. The concept for this statue is based on the Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled logo in the home screen of the game, where Crash is holding the trophy. The base design replicates the winners' pedestal from the iconic N. Sanity Beach area, which is the first area in the game.

And, speaking of base, looking at the number of layers on the base and the fact that the rings around the base are gold, you can tell that Crash took 1st place in the race he participated in! As for Crash himself, although subtle, he is sculpted with fur for a more realistic look, not to mention his jeans and shoes, which are also texturized. Lastly, the trophy in his hands may look like it's made out of metal, but it's actually also made of resin and is painted in a way to give it a metallic finish."

Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled – Crash (Winner) (Standard Edition) comes with the following:

Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled – Crash (Winner) resin painted statue

Highly detailed base inspired by the Crash Team Racing™ Nitro-Fueled art style

Limited edition numbering

Authentication Card