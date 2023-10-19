Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: avengers, enso rings, marvel

The Avengers Come to Enso Rings with New Heroic Ring Collection

A new collection of rings has arrived at Enso Rings with a marvelous new addition as The Avengers are saving the day

Get ready to assemble as Enso Rings as the world of Marvel Comics has joined their impressive catalog. The Avengers has arrived with an impressive set of Etched Silicone Rings, featuring some of your favorite Marvel superheroes: Iron Man, Captain America, and the Hulk! Six rings have been revealed and will feature some iconic designs that combine the strength and unity of the Avengers with the comfort and durability of Enso Rings signature silicone rings. It is time to suit up with Iron Man with two rings that easily captures the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist himself. Things then get patriot with Captain America from portrait and shield rings representing justice, freedom, and the American way. Last but not least, The Hulk is unleashed and is ready to SMASH with two rings that are filled with some sweet gamma packed detail. Each Avengers ring comes in at $49.99, or call for back-up with the special 2-Pack set for $79.99, and all the rings are available now right here.

"Assemble your own team with our new Marvel's Avengers Collection! Hall, Iron Man, Captain America – choose your hero. Represent your favorite characters with these artfully designed laser etched rings."

I Am Iron Man – The Invincible Avenger is Laser-etched in DualTone in Ruby and Gold. This ring reflects the indomitable spirit and innovative brilliance of the one and only Tony Stark.

Hulk Smash! – The Incredible Avenger is laser-etched in DualTone in Loch Ness and Black Pearl. Hulk out with this ring.

Choose Honor – Laser-etched in DualTone in Sapphire and Pearl. Captain America, reporting for duty.

Suit Up! Iron Man's iconic suit in flight mode is laser-etched in Ruby and Gold — a reminder of the exhilaration of innovation and risk-taking.

Captain America's Shield is a symbol of determination. The Legendary Avenger's iconic shield is laser-etched in DualTone in Pearl and Sapphire. Lead with honor in every endeavor.

Choose strength, laser-etched in DualTone in Loch Ness (deep green) and Amethyst. Hulk is the strongest one there is!

