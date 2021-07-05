Cyborg Spider-Man Swings On In With Hot Toys Exclusive Figure

It is almost Summer Convention season which means companies are starting to reseals their "SDCC" exclusives. Hot Toys is up next with a nice lineup of exclusive 2021 1/6th scale figures, starting with a new figure from the PlayStation exclusive game, Marvel's Spider-Man. The 90's Cyborg suit comes to life this time that features a new masked head sculpt, LED eye, and his new cybernetic arm. Originally appearing in Spider-Man #21, after a serious battle, Spidey gets an assist from Dethlock, dishing out some new upgrades. This costume design is a peak 90's design, and it was faithfully recreated in Marvel's Spider-Man game and now to your growing collections. Every piece of this suit is very well sculpted with an added metallic effect to Spidey's new cyborg arm to really have it shine. No price or pre-order information has been revealed by Hot Toys just yer, but fans will be able to find him and other Hot Toys collectibles right here.

"Join Peter Parker in the Cyborg Spider-Man Suit to stop crime in Marvel's Spider-Man video game and face off against villains determined to defeat the friendly neighbourhood hero! Designed with a modern twist making it special and unique, the Cyborg Spider suit is an iconic outfit based on a heavily damaged Spidey variant that firstly introduced in Marvel Comics."

"To further expand Marvel's Spider-Man collectible series, Hot Toys is delighted to introduce a new 1/6th scale (Cyborg Spider-Man Suit) collectible figure capturing one of the signature looks of the wall-crawling hero. This amazing figure will be one of our Toy Fair Exclusive items for this year!"

"The figure is expertly crafted based on Spider-Man wearing Cyborg Spider-Man Suit in the Marvel's Spider-Man video game, featuring a newly crafted masked head sculpt with LED light up left eyes and multiple interchangeable right eye pieces to create different combinations of Spider-Man's expressions; a greatly poseable figure body with cybernetic left arm specially painted in metallic color; skillfully tailored Cyborg Spider-Man suit following a blue and red color scheme with utility belt and battle damage effects; interchangeable hands for iconic postures; assorted web effect accessories, and a dynamic figure stand for display uses. Don't miss out on the chance to recruit the latest Spider-Man figure to your Spidey collection!"