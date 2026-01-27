Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Space Zombies Arise with New Cosmic Legions Character Pack

Enhance and update your Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Article Summary Upgrade and customize your Cosmic Legions collection with the new Wal-torr the Mad Character Pack from Four Horsemen

Includes 2 alternate head sculpts, hands, arms, feet, and a neck joint part for dynamic figure customization

Perfect for creating cosmic undead, space zombie hordes, or customizing soldiers in your Mythic and Cosmic Legions lines

Parts are fully compatible with most 6-inch Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures and painted to match Wal-torr the Mad

Four Horsemen Studios is back with some brand-new Character Packs to help collectors expand and customize their Cosmic Legion line. The next release is the Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Wal-torr the Mad Upgrade Cosmic Character Pack, a parts-only "upgrade" set. This set is meant to expand your figures with two alternate head sculpts, two pairs of interchangeable hands, two pairs of interchangeable arms, a neck-joint piece, and a pair of different feet. They are all painted to match the Cosmic Legions Wal-torr the Mad figure, but are compatible with many other 6-inch figures in both Cosmic and Mythic Legions.

The idea behind this pack is creative customization: you can use the "zombie-like" heads and extra limbs to give existing figures an undead or corrupted look, perfect for building a space zombie horde or deranged experiment squad in your Cosmerrium collection. This set is just the extra parts and is already up for pre-order for $20.99; however, Big Bad Toy Store has also released the main Wal-torr the Mad for pre-order as well, so get to building! Be sure to be on the lookout for more Cosmic Character Packs coming soon from Four Horsemen Studios to enhance and customize your Legion line even further.

Cosmic Legions: Soldiers of the T.U.5.C.C. Wal-torr the Mad Upgrade

"It's time for an upgrade! Four Horsemen is excited to bring a new wave of Cosmic Character Packs to upgrade and showcase your favorite Cosmic and Mythic Legions figures! The Wal-torr the Mad Upgrade "Cosmic Character Pack" set includes 2 alternate heads, 2 pairs of interchangeable hands, 2 pairs of interchangeable arms, neck joint part and a pair of interchangeable feet! While these accessories can be used with a variety of Mythic Legions and Cosmic figures, they were specifically painted to work with the Wal-torr the Mad figure."

Product Features

Compatible with most Mythic and Cosmic Legions brand figures

Designed specifically to match the Wal-torr the Mad Cosmic Legions figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands

2 Pairs of interchangeable arms

Neck joint part

Pair of interchangeable feet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!