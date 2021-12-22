Damtoys Reveals Death Gas Station Freedom Brothers 1/12 Figure Set

Death Gas Station is another impressive toy line that Damtoys and Coal Dog has debuted that many 1/12 scale collectors love getting their hands on. These original designs give collectors some sweet figures that are loaded with endless possibilities and it looks like another is on the horizon. Pre-orders have arrived for Damtoys and Coal Dog's new Death Gas Station set with the Freedom Brothers. These two robotic brothers are on the run and loaded with some impressive detail, accessories, and stand at 6" tall. The Freedom Brothers come in fabric prison outfits, with Anglin and Frank are ready to start their new adventure on the run. Some added accessories include swappable shoes, swappable hands, cups, vodka bottle, handcuffs, wanted posters, and so much more.

I would love to get my hands on these two brothers as the adventures of the Death Gas Station Freedom Brothers is endless. Throw a little post apocalyptic background to these two and you will be able to really captures these brothers on the run. This Damtoys and Coal Dog 1/12 scale set is priced at $184.99 and pre-orders are already live right here and they are set to escape one Q2 2022.

"Death Gas Station is an original figure series between Damtoys and Coal Dog in 1/12 scale. This series includes a wide array of characters revolving around the gas station and next up are the Freedom Brothers! These figures are highly detailed and include a variety of accessories for creating unique, customized scenes."

Product Features

Approximately 6 inches (15.24cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Part of the Death Gas Station figure series

Includes a variety of accessories

Box Contents

Anglin figure

Frank figure

6 Pairs of hands

2 Pairs of shoes

Vodka bottle

2 Cups

2 IDs

Handcuffs

Broken handcuffs

2 Fetters

2 Ladders

Bitten bread

Bonfire A

Bonfire B

Bunch of keys

3 Wanted posters

Snips

Comic

Stickers

Storage Bag