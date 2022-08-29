Shredder Wants the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with Iron Studios

Shredder is back in New York City, and it is up to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to stop him once again. Iron Studios is back with another TMNT release as they continue to expand the world of the turtles to 1/10 Art Scale perfection. Shredder marks the fifth statue that Iron Studios has released, with all four turtles kicking off the line with colored as well as alternate all-red masks. Casey Jones was also showcased not long ago, and our heroes are about their hands full with this new release. The Leader of the Foot Clan is beautifully sculpted with his shiny samurai armor and helmet, with his cape blowing in the wind. Just like the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, he is placed on a matching NY sewers base. This 11" tall Shredder TMNT statue is priced at $210, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Iron Studios brings a statue of the fearsome archenemy of the Ninja Turtles! In the shadows of New York City Shredder searches for his enemies, the shine of his sharp blades glinting off his metal armor that covers his legs, arms, and shoulders, he challenges anyone on its path. With cold and merciless eyes under a silver samurai helmet that hides his face, and wearing a black and gray tunic with a rustic cape, the main archenemy of the most famous turtle brothers in pop culture gets the Shredder 1:10 BDS Art Scale Statue by Iron Studios, presenting the fearsome leader of the criminal ninja group Foot Clan, over a diorama pedestal formed by beams and rusted pipes of an old brick wall, referring to the worn-out scenery of NY sewers."

The Shredder 1:10 Scale Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted