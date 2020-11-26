Bring The Godfather Home With New 1/6 Vito Corleone from DAMTOYS

DAMTOYS is taking us back to 1972 as they announce their newest 16 scale figure from The Godfather. Don Vito Corleone is back once again and is ready to put some class in your collection. The 1/6 scale figure is based on Marlon Brando's portrayal of the iconic Don Vito Corleone from Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. DAMTOYS has been releasing quite a bit of The Godfather collectibles, as we have seen with the most recent statue, which collectors can view here. Vito Corleone will stand at 12 inches tall and will come with a huge variety of accessories and interchangeable pieces. He will get swappable hands, table, chair, wine glass, wine bottle, phone, candles, and a cat allowing fans to be able to re-create a wide variety of scenes from the cult classic film. This figure features a high amount of detail that almost seems like they are pulling the figure right out of the screen, making it a must-have for fans.

The Godfather is a critically acclaimed movie and even one of the 45th Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It is still ranking it as the number two film in the past 100 years, and if you've seen it, then you know why. This highly poseable The Godfather figure features 30 points of articulation and a huge amount of accessories that can bring a tear to any fan's eye. The Don Vito Corleone 1/6 scale figure from DAMTOYS is priced at $250. He is set to bring some class to your collection between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here

1/6 scale Vito Corleone Collectible Figure features:

Vito Corleone exquisite head sculpt x1

DAM poseable body (more than 30 joints) x1

Four-piece suit x1

Bow tie x1

Socks x2

Rose x1

Fattening underwear x1

Hand x7

Leather shoes x2

Cat x1

Adjustable seat x1

Coffee table x1

XO wine glass, wine bottle x1

Desk phone x1

Candlestick x1

Carpet base x1