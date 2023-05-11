Build a Crocodile Car with LEGO's Newest LEGO DREAMZzz Set Dive into the world of LEGO DREAMZzz once again as even more magical and creative sets have arrived from the Land of Dreams

The power of dreams comes to life with the help of LEGO and their latest line of LEGO DREAMZzz sets. A new adventure awaits master builders with the 494 piece set featuring the Crocodile Car. Measuring 17.5 inches long, the Crocodile Car is racing on in to fight off the nightmares. There are multiple ways to tackle this set with with croc mode or odd roading mode, both are ready to take a bite out of crime. From shooting discs, 3 minifigures, and multiple building options, the Crocodile Car is ready to rumble in the dream world. LEGO DREAMZzz fans will be able to put the pedal to the metal in August 2023 and pre-orders are live here for $59.99.

Take a Bite Out of Crime with LEGO DREAMZzz

"Kids aged 8+ speed into the dream world with this LEGO® DREAMZzz™ Crocodile Car (71458) building toy set. Based on the TV show, the set lets kids create an amazing car that will help save Jayden from the scary Night Hunter! The building toy set includes detailed minifigures of Cooper and Jayden, plus the Night Hunter, who comes with a cool motorcycle toy and an evil helper."

"The playset includes 2 building options and lots of story-led instructions, encouraging kids to choose their own adventure and enjoy double the playtime. They can decide to build a crocodile car to fight off the nightmares or a super-fast off-roader and mini-boat to chase them down. In crocodile mode, the vehicle has posable arms and legs and a disc shooter hidden in the front grille so kids can fire discs from the croc's mouth. In truck mode, the vehicle has rolling wheels and a removable roof so a minifigure can be seated inside."