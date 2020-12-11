Darkseid Reigns Supreme With New Sideshow Collectibles Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has announced a brand new DC Comics statue featuring the powerful entity known as Darkseid. Standing 24 inches tall, the ruler of Apokolips stands on the ruins of the Hall of Justice. This iconic DC Comics villain is beautifully sculpted; it is pulled straight from the pages of the comic book to give a very accurate representation. Darkseid has power emanating from his palm, which is showcased with a warm orange color showcasing his internal power. Sideshow Collectibles is offering two different versions of the statue, and their exclusive edition will include a secondary head sculpt. This exclusive head features a more classic helmet design and a different, not aggressive, emotion on his face.

If you are a fan of Darkseid, then this is the statue that dedicated fans will not want to miss out on. Not only is it 2 feet tall, but it is packed with high amounts of detail that can please any fan of this Justice League villain. To obtain something of this magnitude, fans will have to throw over quite a bit of coin as it is priced at $650 for each version. However, Sideshow Collectibles does offer payment plans are available to assist collectors. The DC Comics Darkseid Maquette is set to release between July and September 2021, and pre-order links are already live and can be found located here.

"Sideshow presents the Darkseid Maquette, here to lord over your hall of DC Comics collectibles. The Darkseid Maquette measures 24" tall atop the wreckage of a destroyed Hall of Justice base. The sadistic conqueror's march through the Multiverse brings him to confront DC's greatest heroes, the Justice League, as the rubble of their headquarters smolders and radiates from the heat of his Omega Effect abilities."

"The polystone Darkseid Maquette features a fully sculpted costume and rough, muscular physique based on the New God's appearance in DC Comics. The Lord of Apokolips prepares a blast of power from his palm, which is painted with a heat-like color effect, signaling the strength of his cosmic powers. Darkseid wears an intimidating scowl on his helmeted portrait, and his blue uniform is detailed with the Omega insignia as well as weathering and realistic textures, giving the figure a dynamic and conquering presence in your collection. The Exclusive Edition of the Darkseid Maquette includes an alternate stoic portrait, framed by his more classic style helmet. Give the God of Tyranny a more calculating appearance with this exclusive display option."