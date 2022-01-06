DarkSide Collectibles Reveals Star Trek Captain Kirk 1/3 Scale Statue

DarkSide Collectibles is beaming down a new collectible as they reveal their newest Star Trek: The Original Series statue. The Captain is on deck as Captain James T. Kirk is ready for action with this new 1/3 scale statue that stands roughly 25" tall. The. Captain of the USS Enterprise is loaded with detail capturing the likeness of William Shatner with this hand-crafted piece getting a limited production release. Wearing his yellow shirt and holding his blaster, Star Trek fans will not want to miss out on outing this beautiful statue. The DarkSide Collectibles Star Trek: The Original Series Captain James T. Kirk 1/3 Scale Statue is priced at $1,205. Payment plans are also available, and pre-orders are already live, which collectors can find him right here.

"Star Trek – Captain Kirk 1/3 Scale Statue by DarkSide Collectibles Studio – DarkSide Collectibles Studio in close collaboration with CBS studios and William Shatner presents the Captain James T. Kirk Statue, the third in the line of the Captains of the USS Enterprise Collection! Hailed as one of the most iconic Captains of the Star Trek universe, the Captain of the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701), James Tiberius Kirk has been there since its inception. From Star Trek: The Original Series to multiple film appearances, his name is synonymous with the legendary franchise."

"Like space's very own version of James Bond, the Kirk pose captures the fearless, charming and brave side of the character and is presented as a fully sculpted 1:3 scale statue. This eye-catching tribute features an authentically detailed sculpted Captain's costume and stunning likeness of William Shatner from The Original Series era. Chiseled in the highest quality polystone resin, featuring hyper-realistic life-like skin details, each statue is handcrafted to meet the highest collector's standards. Every statue is strictly limited in the number produced, making this a must-have for your collection. Star Trek fans, you won't want to miss out on this!"