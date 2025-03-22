Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Darth Maul Goes Shirtless with New Star Wars Gentle Giant Statue

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Gentle Giant Ltd. including new Star Wars Darth Maul bust

Article Summary Explore Darth Maul's epic evolution from Sith villain to complex character in Star Wars lore.

Discover Gentle Giant Ltd.'s new Darth Maul statue, highlighting his Dathomir tattoos and Darksaber.

Limited to 3,000 pieces, this 6" mini-bust is a must-have for Star Wars collectors and fans.

Pre-order now for the Darth Maul bust, featuring detailed craftsmanship and authenticity.

Sometimes, you can not keep a good thing down, and that is what Star Wars did with the infamous Phantom Menace villain Darth Maul. Darth Maul's resurgence in the hit animated series The Clone Wars transformed the once-Sith into a new, deeply complex character. After surviving being sliced in half at the end of The Phantom Menace, Maul would be discovered by his brother, Savage Opress. He survived this deadly ordeal by pure hatred for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which would also warp his mind. Savage Oppress would help Maul regain his mind, legs, and ambitions, leading him down a path to build up his own criminal empire. Gentle Giant Ltd. has brought back the fury of Darth Maul with a new shirtless limited edition mini bust.

This version of the villain is featured from his time ruling the Mandalorian planet Madnalore as he wields the Darksaber. Limited to 3,000 pieces, Maul is depicted shirtless, showing off his Dathomir full-body tattoos along with his own red lightsaber in hand. A lot of detail and the dark side were poured into this statue, and the 6" mini bust will be a nice addition to any Star Wars collection. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Darth Maul (Shirtless) Mini Bust is priced at $130 and pre-orders are already live.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Darth Maul (Shirtless) Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Twin suns out, guns out! Everyone knows Darth Maul has some cool face tattoos, but did you know they don't stop there? In the Clone Wars series, Darth Sidious's apprentice rocks a full torso of tatts, and this is the first mini-bust to capture them! This approximately 6-inch resin mini-bust depicts the Sith Lord with his full-body tattoos revealed and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

